Demon Slayer Season 4 news will drop in under two weeks

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will release a major official update very very soon. What could be on the cards for fans?

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series of all time and the anticipation for Season 4 is growing with each passing day.

With three seasons already under its belt, fans are eager for the next series next installment. So far, we’ve seen the humble charcoal seller Tanjiro Kamado grow into a fully-fledged demon slayer to avenge his murdered family and find a cure for his half-human, half-demon sister Nezuko.

The previous three seasons have been a thrilling ride, cementing Demon Slayer’s status as a global phenomenon, and the story isn’t over yet. A recent Twitter post has sparked a frenzy of fan speculation. So, let’s take a look.

On November 27, the anime’s official Twitter confirmed the release of the next promo reel in under two weeks.

In the post, Ufotable shared that “Promotional Reel 2025 will be released simultaneously worldwide at 21:00 JST on Sunday, December 10.”

This alone would be exciting. However, it was only just the beginning. The post also said that, “In addition to YouTube and streaming services around the world, a cable TV broadcast has been ordered for Fuji TV.”

Ufotable hasn’t revealed exactly what the reel would be about. However, it’s highly likely that it will cover the upcoming fourth season. The next season will adapt the manga’s Hashira Training arc, which comes after the Swordsmith Village arc, so fans are hoping that the upcoming reel will provide a sneak-peek.

The new reel is set to drop at 21:00 JST. But what time is that in your time zone?

07:00 Eastern Time

04:00 Pacific Time

06:00 Central Standard Time

12:00 Greenwich Mean Time

17:30 Indian Standard Time

22:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time

What’s Demon Slayer Season 4 about?

If you haven’t caught up with the manga, here’s a quick synopsis to prepare you for the December 10 announcement.

First announced back in June 2023 with an official teaser trailer, Season 4 will adapt the manga’s Hashira Training arc – chapters 128 to 136 of the original manga series. Hashira are the strongest and most skilled fighters in the Demon Slayer Corps, so we’ll sees Tanjiro developing his fighting skills to protect humanity against some of the most dangerous demons of all time.

The season will see Tanjiro visiting Himejima, a powerful Demon Slayer known as the Stone Hashira, undergoing rigorous training for future battles, as well as learning various breathing techniques to enhance his combat abilities.

