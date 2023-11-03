Demon Slayer Season 4 gets a release window

Demon Slayer Season 4, which will be featuring the Hashira Training Arc, has finally received a released window, and here’s everything we want you to know about it.

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro, who witnessed his entire family getting slaughtered by a demon and his younger sister getting a demonic transformation. He then decides to avenge the loss he had to go through at such a young age. So, from there, he embarks on a vengeful journey with a group of demon slayers.

The third season of the series featuring the Swordsmith Village Arc ran from April to June 2023, and since then, every fan has been eagerly waiting to learn new pieces of information about the next season.

So, as it was already announced that the fourth season of the anime will be titled the Hashira Training arc, here, we have provided you with a piece of good news.

Demon Slayer Season 4 release window revealed

Demon Slayer will grace the screens in April 2024, but we still have to wait for the exact release date. The new season will adapt the events from the Hashira Training Arc, and fans are really intrigued to know how Ufotable will stretch the arc in the anime as it is one of the shortest arcs in the manga. The possibilities also state that it could get a movie like Mugen Train.

The previous arc showed Tanjiro, along with the Mist and the Love Hashira, protecting the hidden village of the swordsmiths from the demons. Now, the next season will possibly kickstart from where the previous one ended. Tanjiro has left the village behind, and now he heads forward to meet the strongest Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, to train with him.

The story shows the growth of Tanjiro from being a coal burner to being one of the potent warriors against the demons. Now, the fourth season will show him getting even more skilled as he trains to become one of the Hashiras so that he can kill every demon in existence, including the father of demons, Muzan.

Besides these, the new season can also show Nezuko as she realizes her true potential to fight against the demons with her own demonic powers and help her brother.

