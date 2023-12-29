Delicious In Dungeon anime releases episode 1 preview

The anime adaptation of fantasy comedy series, Delicious In Dungeon, has released a taste of what’s to come.

Delicious In Dungeon’s anime adaptation is set to debut in Japan on January 4. But, to get everyone’s mouths watering, the series served fans with a preview for its first episode.

Based on Ryoko Kui’s best-selling manga series of the same name, Delicious In Dungeon won the hearts of fantasy fans everywhere with its hilarious (and delicious) take on the genre.

So, if you’re gearing up for a Winter season filled with dungeon exploration, terrifying monsters and tantalizing – if a little unorthodox – recipes, here’s a sneak preview of what’s to come.

Delicious In Dungeon episode 1 preview

On December 29, Delicious In Dungeon released a 26-second glimpse at its upcoming episode. Check it out below.

The short teaser features main character Laois, the fire-breathing dragon who swallowed his sister, and the rest of his dungeon raiding party.

If you’re not familiar with the story, you can check out our in-depth guide with everything you need to know about Delicious In Dungeon here. But here’s a quick summary. It follows the story of a young adventurer called Laois and his dungeon raiding party. After they’re attacked by a terrifying dragon, they lose all their money, provisions and his little sister.

But hope isn’t lost. They set out to go back and rescue her from the belly of the beast. However, there’s one small problem. They have no food with them.

Since they have no food or money to buy food, Laois decides that the only thing they can do is eat the monsters that lurk in the dungeon. So, now no creepy, crawly, slimy creature is safe from the appetites of these dungeon raiders.

The series will stream on Tokyo MX in Japan and Netflix in the United States.

