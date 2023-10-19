Delicious in Dungeon: Netflix release spectacular new trailer

Prepare your taste buds because Netflix just released a new trailer for Delicious in Dungeon – and it’s an eat-or-be-eaten world out there.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Kyoko Kui’s popular manga, Dungeon Meshi (2014-2023), will debut in January 2024. Studio Trigger’s creative team promises to cook up a mouth-watering feast of dark fantasy, high adventure, and unusual cuisine. So here’s a taste of what’s cooking.

The story revolves around the main character, Laios and his intrepid band of adventurers, who encounter a sticky situation after a dragon attack deep in a dungeon. With no money or food, Laois comes up with an unconventional solution: why not eat monsters?

As the countdown begins, what do we know so far? With 12 volumes and 94 chapters to adapt (the first 4 volumes selling over 2 million copies), director Yoshihiro Miyajima (known for Star Wars: Visions and Little Witch Academia) takes the helm of this fantasy comedy. And with 26 binge-worthy episodes, get ready to savour every moment because this anime adaptation promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Netflix drops new Delicious in Dungeon trailer

Adding to the anticipation, Netflix unveiled another appetizing glimpse into the world of Delicious In Dungeon on October 19.

Alongside stunning visuals, the new English-language official trailer reveals the anime’s captivating opening theme, Sleep Walking Orchestra, performed by the J-rock band Bump of Chicken. So, are you ready to embark on a gastronomical journey like no other?

Join adventurer Laios and his friends on their thrilling (and comically tasty) mission to rescue Laois’s sister. Find the mysterious Golden Kingdom, and cook up a storm on the way: from slimes to basilisks, no creature is safe from their culinary conquest.

Mark your calendars because, as announced at Anime Expo 2023, Delicious in Dungeon will debut in January 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

