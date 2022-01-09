Crunchyroll down as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 crashes anime streaming service

The second part of Attack on Titan’s final season is finally here, but American viewers have their hands tied when trying to access its first episode as Crunchyroll crashed.

As one of the most popular anime series in the modern era, Attack on Titan is a show that mostly every fan of the medium has indulged in. Authored by Hajime Isayama, the manga got its anime same-titled anime adaptation in 2013 after its first episode. Since then, it has been cemented as one of the go-to series any fan can enjoy.

Attack on Titan was initially slated to end with its final season airing in October 2020, but due to the ongoing health crisis, it was pushed back to December 6 of the same year. The final season was divided into two parts with the first part finishing on March 29, 2021, with its “Above and Below” episode.

This meant that a second part of the final season was in order. Slated to start on December 9, angsty fans have had to wait nearly 10 months for the story’s end but they’ve run into problems.

Crunchyroll goes down during Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 2 airing and fans aren’t happy

Amidst the airing of the first episode of Attack on Titan’s final season part two, fans flooded the popular anime streaming service, Crunchyroll. This led to the website crashing almost immediately upon the episode’s release.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened either as during the airing of the first episode of part one something similar happened to not just Crunchyroll but Funimation as well, enraging fans. It’s happened again and fans are once again not too pleased and they’ve decided to find a silver lining in an unfortunate situation.

“And…. Crunchyroll crashed,” said the Attack on Titan wiki.

and…. Crunchyroll crashed. — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 9, 2022

“CRUNCHYROLL CRASHED, I HATE IT HERE,” said Twitter user theChrisDS

CRUNCHYROLL CRASHED I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/uYdldd42b4 — Chris (@theChrisDS) January 9, 2022

While memes and jokes about the situation are very much present, other options for the anime’s fans are still available such as Funimation and Hulu.

Attack on Titan crashing Crunchyroll yet again comes as no surprise as the highly-anticipated show has very dedicated watchers.

We are working hard to resolve the site and app issues users are experiencing. Thank you for your patience, everyone! Stay tuned for more updates here. — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 9, 2022

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has acknowledged the issue, stating that they are “working hard to resolve the site and app issues” and to “stay tuned for more updates.”

Seems like Attack on Titan fans will have to wait a little bit more to start to finish the show’s final chapter.