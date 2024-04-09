TV & MoviesAnime

Anime fans keep laughing at accidentally hilarious tribute to Chicago Cubs star player

Anthony McGlynn
Major animeCrunchyroll

Sometimes it pays to Google someone’s name before you pay tribute to them. Chicago Cubs fans have found this out the hard way, with an unfortunate alternate meaning for a player’s name giving anime fans a giggle.

Shōta Imanaga is one of the standout pitchers on the Cubs lineup right now. Being so prominent, he gets a lot of support from the stands, including audience-members showing up with his name written across their chest.

Such adoration has spawn an image that’s travelling around social meida, but not how anyone associated with the Cubs might like. See, ‘Shota’ has connotations to those who know Japanese media, particularly anime shows and manga.

Broadly speaking, it refers to erotic fiction centred on young, or young looking, men. It’s often softcore porn, known as yaoi. It’s a specific and popular genre, though not something that’s reached mainstream attention out side of Japan.

Hence, people find it very funny that baseball audiences are so boisterously celebrating the word. It’s a harmless coincidence, that’s been compared to Arsenal FC fans dubbing themselves ‘Gooners’, leading to groups such as the Gay Gooners.

