Chainsaw Man manga box set gets 40% sliced off

Manga fans, start your chainsaws! For a limited time, you can mark down the first 11 volumes of the Chainsaw Man manga by 40%.

Amazon has reduced the Chainsaw Man manga box set by 40% in a new deal. It collects 11 action-packed volumes of one of today’s hottest manga series. That totals over 2,000 pages of demon-battling chaos await within the box’s spines, collecting the first 11 volumes of Chainsaw Man’s gripping story arc.

If you order today, it should arrive before Christmas too – if you’re with Amazon Prime.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Follow Denji, a devil hunter living hand-to-mouth until his pet devil Pochita merges with him in a violent twist of fate. Reborn as the Chainsaw Man, Denji discovers strange new powers and a destiny tied to the devil hunters Public Safety Division 4.

Bloody battles, bonkers characters, and plot twists that hit harder than Denji’s iconic chainsaw arm are just the start of this crazy ride. Fan-favorite manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto packs his signature style into every page of this can’t-miss series.

Save 40% on the Chainsaw Man manga box set

Amazon

As a bonus, the box set comes with an exclusive double-sided poster featuring key art and characters from the franchise. It’s a must-have centerpiece for any Chainsaw Man or manga superfan.

For a limited time upgrade your manga stash and save 40% on the Chainsaw Man Box Set. This hot deal won’t last long against the frantic devil battles within. Slice your way to savings today!

