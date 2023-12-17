Chainsaw Man gets surprising movie announcement for Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man surprised the anime community with a movie announcement at Jump Festa 2024 that will feature the Reze/Bomb Girl Arc. Here is everything we know so far.

Chainsaw Man season 1 took the Internet by storm in October 2022 with fans seemingly unable to stop discussing the events featured. MAPPA’s amazing animation has been praised as one of the primary reasons for the anime’s success in becoming a global phenomenon.

The first season of the anime introduced a protagonist with the most unusual reason to fight devils. These creatures threaten humanity, and Denji, our hero, is caught up in all this mess. He is accompanied by several other amazing characters, including Power, Makima, and Aki.

These characters and the spectacular animation by MAPPA took viewers on a thrilling ride through Season 1. Now, everyone is excited to witness the next chapter of Denji’s quest. Warning, spoilers ahead for the manga.

Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze officially announced

At Jump Festa 2024, MAPPA made a surprise announcement that Chainsaw Man would be getting a movie before Season 2 titled Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze. When the stages for Jump Festa 2024 were revealed, fans were excited to learn that their beloved anime had made the cut — though a majority expected an announcement for Season 2 instead of a movie.

As evident from the title, the film will see Reze in the titular role alongside Denji. Reze is the same girl that was teased in the finale episode of Chainsaw Man Season 1, leaving viewers intrigued as to whether she will become an antagonist or an ally to Denji.

The movie will adapt the Reze/Bomb Girl Arc which runs for twelve chapters (40-52) in the manga. The story of the Bomb Girl Arc follows Reze, a girl who shows interest in Denji. However, as the story progresses, Denji realizes that she works for the Gun Devil. He also finds out that she is the Bomb Devil. Not only Denji and Reze, but also Aki, Beam, and Typhoon Devil will be highlights of the Reze Arc.

The announcement was also accompanied by a short teaser featuring Reze and Denji in a romantic setting.

Of course, the announcement for Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze is exciting, but aside from the short teaser, we have nothing else on the movie as of yet. The studio is still tight-lipped on the new cast and the release date. Regardless, MAPPA promised to reveal more information about the film in the future, so we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know.

