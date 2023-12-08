Get 13 Berserk Deluxe Edition mangas for a ridiculously low price

Berserk manga deluxe edition collection sale – save 26% on deluxe edition volumes 1-13 and 20% off newly released volume 14.

Since debuting in 1989, Kentaro Miura’s Berserk manga has built a devoted cult following, attracting fans to its uncompromisingly grim dark fantasy world.

Now readers can dive into the series by taking advantage of a heavily discounted Berserk Deluxe Hardcover Collection spanning nearly the entire run. For devoted followers and newcomers alike, this 13-volume collection is the definitive way to experience Guts’ epic struggle against demonic forces.

Article continues after ad

The hefty premium hardcovers showcase Miura’s fine-lined art in an oversized format, bringing readers closer to the fantastical battles and horrors befalling the cursed Black Swordsman.

Article continues after ad

Encompassing several volumes of the original manga, this bundle is now marked down 26% off its original price. That shakes out to excellent savings per book considering these sturdy, extra-large editions with premium materials.

For dark fantasy fans yet to discover Berserk, the steep discount makes now an opportune time to catch up on the series long-time devotees claim is unmatched in its genre.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Berserk Deluxe Edition volume 14 is also on sale

Amazon

That’s not it! Not only is the wider hardcover collection marked down 26% but also you can get the Berserk Deluxe Edition volume 14 for a massive 20% discount on its listed price.

With its compelling characters, demonic beasts, and macabre magic, Berserk has sunk its hooks into scores of fans internationally. Now this Berserk Deluxe Edition hardcover set places the entirety of its twisted epic at the reader’s fingertips with a massive 26% discount.

Article continues after ad

Are you a Berserk fan? Check out this amazing Berserk figure.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.