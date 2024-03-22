Boruto fans divided after Chapter 8 translation error fuels Mitsuki theory

A small translation error in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 is fueling an old Mitsuki theory. The error has the fandom of the series split in two, with fans debating over what the original implication of the dialogue was.

Boruto Part 2 came back last year in August and has been going pretty strong. The sequel manga is getting a lot more positive response than its predecessor. It is currently the most viewed manga on Manga Plus, surpassing popular titles such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

The latest chapter of the manga, Boruto Part 2 Chapter 8, showed some very promising developments that have fans wanting for more. The chapter also fueled several fan theories, including Boruto being able to see into the future, Himawari inheriting Naruto’s Bijuu chakra, and Sarada potentially unlocking the Rinnegan.

There’s another fan theory joining the collection, thanks to a translation error in the official English translation of the chapter. This is a Mitsuki theory that concerns his feelings for Boruto.

In the English translation of the chapter, there is a scene with Eida, Daimon, and Mitsuki talking about Kawaki. Mitsuki tells Eida that before being affected with her power, he never understood the emotion of love. He further questions his loyalty and “love” for Kawaki, comparing himself with Eida who’s also in love with him.

The official English translation of Mitsuki’s words says, “I don’t know why I love Kawaki.” This dialogue led to fans speculating over Mitsuki’s feelings about Kawaki and in turn, Boruto. Thanks to Eida’s technique, the roles of Boruto and Kawaki are exchanged in everyone’s memories. Thus, whatever feelings a person held for Boruto transferred to Kawaki instead.

However, the translation of the dialogue was incorrect, as many fans found out eventually. The dialogue’s translations in other languages all showed that what Mitsuki said to Eida was “Why do you like Kawaki? I don’t understand.”

The difference between the two translations completely changes the implication of the statement. And this has caused an extensive debate between two sections of fans, one believing Mitsuki has romantic feelings for Boruto while the other saying his feelings are only platonic.

“It’s not romantic love,” one fan commented on X. Another fan also pointed out that Boruto and Mitsuki share brotherly love, saying, “Y’all don’t love your brothers?”

But many fans think that Mitsuki loves Boruto romantically, despite the mistranslation. A fan jokingly commented on this saying, “Like it wasn’t obvious.”

Hopefully, the bond between Boruto and Mitsuki will be made clear further in the story.