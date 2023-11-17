Bloody Escape: Release date, cast, trailer & more

Goro Taniguchi’s Bloody Escape anime movie is set to debut in 2024. From its release date to key cast members, here is everything we know so far.

If you’re a fan of Goro Taniguchi’s Estab Life universe, then we have some exciting news. Upcoming new anime movie, Blood Escape – Jigoku no Tousougeki – is hitting the big screen far sooner than its initial release window suggested.

Filled with action, fantasy and supernatural beings, this new film will open the new year with a “bloody” bang. With similar vibes to Code Geass and from the creator of One Piece Film: Red, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for anime.

So, if you’re a fan of the Estab Life franchise, sci-fi thrillers or killer action sequences, then Bloody Escape is for you. Here is everything we know about the upcoming anime.

Bloody Escape will premiere in Japan on January 5, 2024.

On November 17, the anime’s official website announced that the film would be premiering on January 5, 2024, which is much earlier than its expected Spring release window.

Crunchyroll will stream the film sometime in 2024. However, the platform has yet to confirm an official premiere date.

Bloody Escape plot

If you’re not familiar with it, the Estab Life franchise takes place in a distant dystopian future. In this world, the human population is in decline and AI is being used to try and preserve what’s left of the earth, resulting in the creation of various creatures like demons and cyborgs.

Set in a futuristic version of Tokyo, this thriller follows the story of a human cyborg, Kisaragi. Featuring plenty of violence and gore, the audience will witness fierce battle scenes as Kisaragi is forced to escape from a group of immortal vampires attempting to conquer the city. And that’s not all, there’s also another enemy as the yakuza seeks vengeance for their murdered boss.

In other words, it’s essentially a slasher action thriller from one of anime’s great minds – Goro Taniguchi.

Bloody Escape cast & crew

On November 17, the official cast list was revealed for the anime, featuring some well-known voices. These include, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Yuki Ono and Demon Slayer’s Reina Ueda.

The full cast list is as follows:

Kisaragi voiced by Yuki Ono

Lunalu voiced by Rena Ueda

Cruz voiced by Soma Saito

Jami voiced by Yuma Uchia

Larak voiced by Satsuki Yukino

Nonoc voiced by Masayo Kurata

Zanza voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Zesh voiced by Ryutaro Okiayu

Yazuka Boss Yaohachi voiced by Kazuhiro Nakatani

Equa voiced by Ayaka Ohashi

Feres voiced by Rie Takahashi

Maltese voiced by Maria Naganawa

Alga voiced by Sho Hayami

Ulla voiced by Shinichiro Miki

M voiced by Rina Hidaka

Code Geass and One Piece’s Goro Taniguchi will direct the film. Polygon Pictures (known for the Godzilla Trilogy and Love, Death & Robots 2022) will produce it, and Atsuki Taketomo’s Anonymous Kishiro will serve as the theme.

Is there a trailer?

The anime released the official trailer for Bloody Escape on November 17.

The one-minute preview shows depicts a futuristic version of Tokyo. It shows main character Kisaragi trying to escape from the vampire-infested city, alongside a girl Lunalu, who lives in the Shinjuku sector.

In addition to this, it also treats fans of the franchise to captivating battle scenes, with the promise of more action to come in the upcoming winter blockbuster.

If you can’t wait or want to get accustomed to the franchise before the film premieres, check out the 2022 anime series, Estab Life: Great Escape, on Crunchyroll.

