Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2 review: Hueco Mundo devastated

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 2 increases the stakes of the upcoming war, showing off the strengths of Ichigo’s enemies while reminding the audience of the sheer brutality present in the series.

The second episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War continues to impress, as it showcases the quality in animation and pacing.

Despite primarily serving as precedence for an ensuing conflict, the moments presented in the second episode do a great job of providing context without being overly boring. The first episode succeeds in reintroducing the series, while the second increases the stakes of the predicaments introduced in episode one.

Without much further ado, let’s jump into the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2 review – spoiler warning!

Various realms in peril

The first scene of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2 highlights the enemy’s overwhelming strength and brutality. The leader of the enemies blasts off the limbs of his servants. He kills them with no hesitation, setting the tone for the rest of the episode.

Bleach then flashes back and forth between Soul Society and Japan, playing with the stark contrast between the two. Whereas in Soul Society they hold a funeral for the departed, and Yamamoto bids farewell to his faithful assistant, Japan seems practically unfazed by the looming danger.

Outside of Ichigo and his friends, who prepare for the ensuing battle, Japan is eerily peaceful. This comparison between the two realms is masterfully handled, helping characterize the various settings alongside the unease in the air.

Ichigo and his friends learn from Nel that Hueco Mundo was attacked, and most of the Arrancar were slaughtered by the mysterious enemies. Ichigo and his friends, excluding Ishida, travel to Hueco Mundo to save the survivors.

Hueco Mundo is devastated

Arrancar were once impressive enemies who threatened Ichigo and his friends’ lives during Aizen’s reign of power. But in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2, they’re used purely as fodder for the Quincy to destroy.

Surviving Arrancar’s attempt to assault the Quincy, and though they manage to kill off the small soldiers, the Quincy Captain easily beats the survivors up.

This is a common tactic in Shounen anime, where the power creep essentially nerfs previously powerful characters in order to showcase the new enemy’s strengths. And though it’s an overused concept, Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2 does manage to use the overdone strategy to highlight the series’ brutality without using these fights to stall screen time.

Though nothing incredibly substantial occurs in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 2, it’s still a wonderful watch. The episode’s editing and pacing are wonderfully done, and the circumstances for Ichigo’s next battle have been set.