Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer lights up like a wildfire as Princess Azula - Dexerto

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can’t get enough of the fiery villain Princess Azula, and a talented cosplayer stunned them with her incredible transformation.

Princess Azula is one of the sickest and most twisted characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Born a fire-bending prodigy, her father, Fire Lord Ozai, placed lofty expectations on her, which pushed her to become manipulative and power-hungry.

She also harbored deep resentment towards her mother, believing that she loved her brother, Prince Zuko, more than her. Together, these issues planted a seed that eventually blossomed into mental instabilities and caused her to have a complete mental breakdown.

But despite the tragic circumstances of her life, her fire-bending skills were second to none. She was a feared but respected leader throughout the series, and even in the end, Team Avatar couldn’t help but feel sorry for her.

A cosplayer named Vygrid is one of many fans who sympathize with her, too. She recently transformed herself into Princess Azula, and her fans and followers couldn’t believe their eyes.

The brilliant outfit captured all the important details, from the red, black, and gold Fire Nation armor to the lipstick, make-up, and hair tied into a bun.

But perhaps more importantly, she had a killer expression, which made her look like the real deal.

Vygrid also posted another picture two weeks earlier. It didn’t show off the outfit, but it gave fans a closer look at her face while she tried to re-enact the famous ‘Azula smile’ scene in the show.

It also shows how good of a job she did with the hair and make-up. People often forget they’re just as important as the outfit, especially if you’re trying to re-create a character as authentically as possible.

The two photos have been liked by more than 1,000 people, which is insane considering Vygrid only has 1,500 followers.

However, she’ll almost certainly attract a whole lot more with this stunning piece, and it would be well-deserved.