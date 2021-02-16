Logo
Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer sunbakes on the beach as gloomy Mai

Published: 16/Feb/2021 7:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
mai avatar the last Airbender cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @gemdaee.cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Mai is the gloomiest character in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans have warmed up to her thanks to her undying love for Zuko, and one took her adoration to the next level with an epic beach cosplay.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can relate to all the main characters in different ways. However, none captured the emotionless and apathetic phase that some teenagers go through better than Mai.

Mai was born into a wealthy family and always got what she wanted. Her parents raised her to be quiet, well-behaved, and respectful at all times. As a result, she kept her deepest feelings and emotions hidden and rarely expressed herself.

However, she developed strong feelings towards Zuko, which ultimately brought her out of her shell. Eventually, her love for him became so strong, it drove her to turn her back on Azula.

Mai is also an expert markswoman capable of beating powerful benders. She uses throwing knives and arrows to incapacitate opponents, and her accuracy is second to none.

mai avatar the last Airbender cosplay
Nickelodeon
Mai’s is indifferent and apathetic towards everything except Zuko.

Mai’s interesting mix of personality traits, skills, and character development has seen her become a popular character among fans and cosplayers. But while we’ve seen many good cosplays, a cosplayer named Gemchan re-created Mai to perfection.

However, instead of wearing Mai’s traditional outfit, she opted for the swimwear she wears in Season 3, Episode 5: The Beach. It’s a classic episode in which Azula, Mai, Ty Lee, and Zuko are on vacation and try to act like typical Fire Nation teenagers.  

Gemchan nailed the outfit, which consists of a red bikini top with matching pants and a sarong. But the highlight is definitely the hair, make-up, and contact lenses, which make her look like the real deal.

Like all talented cosplayers, she also acted the part, which is perhaps equally important as the outfit. She pulled off Mai’s trademark apathetic expression and vibe perfectly. It’s exactly how you’d imagine her to look in real life.

All in all, it was a stunning piece from top to bottom. More than a thousand fans have shown their support by liking it on Instagram, and there’s no doubt that many others will follow.  

Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer breaks the internet as amazing Hang Zoe

Published: 15/Feb/2021 6:45 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 8:28

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Hange Zoe Attack On Titan
Adult Swim / Instagram: @miyu_ameya

Attack on Titan
  • An Attack on Titan cosplayer broke the internet with a stunning recreation of the Survey Corps’ powerful and genius commander, Hang Zoe, and her fans can’t get enough.

Hang Zoe is one of the most mysterious and enigmatic characters in Attack on Titan. Not much is known about their past, but they’ve won over the hearts of many fans thanks to their remarkable intelligence and passion for knowledge.

However, Hange is also prone to violent fits of anger and violence, implying they have a darker side beneath the surface. But despite being a mad scientist of sorts, they still play a major role in saving humanity.

Hange Zoe Attack On Titan
Adult Swim
Hang Zoe is one of the most mysterious characters in Attack on Titan.

Hange Zoe is less popular among cosplayers compared to other characters like Mikasa Ackerman and Sasha Blouse. However, they still pop up from time to time, and when they do, the cosplays are often flawless.

A talented cosplayer named miyu_ameya decided to give it a crack. Not only did it turn out good, but it also ended up being one of the most popular Hange Zoe transformations to date. Her fans on social media have been going nuts over it. 

“Today has to be my lucky day! Cause you just look Like my next experiment!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌸Miyu🌸 (@miyu_ameya)

Miyu’s post has been liked more than 23,000 times since she posted it back in December 2020. People have described it as everything from “great” to “awesome” and even “perfect.”

The praise is warranted since it captures every minor detail of Hange’s Survey Corps outfit. Miyu included the shirt, jacket, straps, cape, glasses, and even nailed the hair. It’s about as good as it gets.

Like most characters, Hange Zoe’s appearance changes throughout the course of the series. But as good as the transformations are, it’s still nice to see them in their attire from earlier episodes. Miyu did an exceptional job.