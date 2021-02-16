Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer sunbakes on the beach as gloomy Mai

Mai is the gloomiest character in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans have warmed up to her thanks to her undying love for Zuko, and one took her adoration to the next level with an epic beach cosplay.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can relate to all the main characters in different ways. However, none captured the emotionless and apathetic phase that some teenagers go through better than Mai.

Mai was born into a wealthy family and always got what she wanted. Her parents raised her to be quiet, well-behaved, and respectful at all times. As a result, she kept her deepest feelings and emotions hidden and rarely expressed herself.

However, she developed strong feelings towards Zuko, which ultimately brought her out of her shell. Eventually, her love for him became so strong, it drove her to turn her back on Azula.

Mai is also an expert markswoman capable of beating powerful benders. She uses throwing knives and arrows to incapacitate opponents, and her accuracy is second to none.

Mai’s interesting mix of personality traits, skills, and character development has seen her become a popular character among fans and cosplayers. But while we’ve seen many good cosplays, a cosplayer named Gemchan re-created Mai to perfection.

However, instead of wearing Mai’s traditional outfit, she opted for the swimwear she wears in Season 3, Episode 5: The Beach. It’s a classic episode in which Azula, Mai, Ty Lee, and Zuko are on vacation and try to act like typical Fire Nation teenagers.

Gemchan nailed the outfit, which consists of a red bikini top with matching pants and a sarong. But the highlight is definitely the hair, make-up, and contact lenses, which make her look like the real deal.

Like all talented cosplayers, she also acted the part, which is perhaps equally important as the outfit. She pulled off Mai’s trademark apathetic expression and vibe perfectly. It’s exactly how you’d imagine her to look in real life.

All in all, it was a stunning piece from top to bottom. More than a thousand fans have shown their support by liking it on Instagram, and there’s no doubt that many others will follow.