Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer bends water as mesmerizing Katara

An Avatar cosplayer has blown fans of the series away with her incredible transformation into the waterbender, Katara.

It may have been over 15 years since the original release of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but the show still retains a large and dedicated fanbase. This is partly due to its availability on Netflix, which makes it accessible to new viewers who didn’t get a chance to watch it whilst it was airing on TV.

As a result, the series’ popularity inspires numerous incredible cosplayers to transform themselves into various characters from the show. A particularly popular personality from Avatar is Katara, the waterbender.

Born into the Southern water tribe and compassionate in nature, Katara is loved by fans of the series and is regularly cosplayed in her distinct outfit.

Well, that’s exactly what flowergirlcosplay has done in her latest transformation, capturing the waterbender perfectly in some amazing photos.

Avatar cosplayer channels her inner waterbender as Katara

When cosplaying, in order to capture a character perfectly, you sometimes have to get creative with your photos and editing. This is especially true when transforming into Katara, a character with waterbending powers.

Of course, you could just throw some water in the air around you and take some action shots before it lands. However, as shown by flowergirlcosplay, with the correct editing you can create some incredible shots that make it appear as if you are capable of bending the elements, just like Katara.

There’s no doubt flowergirlcosplay has created an amazing Avatar transformation that would impress any fan of the show. From the detail in her outfit to the curvature of the floating water, it appears as if she can truly control it and bend it to her will.

It’s not very often that this much effort goes into creating the perfect picture, so let’s just hope this cosplayer provides us with more incredible cosplays in the future.