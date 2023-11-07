Will there be an Attack on Titan sequel? Post-credits scene explained

Attack on Titan has finally come to an end, and after the anime’s mysterious post-credits scene, fans are still wondering if the series will get a sequel – here’s what we know.

Attack on Titan, one of the most beloved anime series of all time, gave us the most satisfying finale episode which also made us cry our hearts out with its emotional weight. The series forced us to bid goodbye to the characters whom we witnessed growing up in all these years.

Every fan was already prepared that they wouldn’t get to see these characters further as Isayama’s manga has already finished two years ago, and with the final episode of the anime, the TV series has also concluded.

Well, the post-credit scenes of the last episode hinted toward something else – here’s what we know.

What happens in the Attack on Titan post-credits scene?

The ending moments of the main plot featured Eren’s death at the hands of Mikasa. He gets buried under the same tree that started everything. We also see Mikasa visiting the grave frequently with her husband and kid. Later, she gets buried beside Eren after completing her years on the Earth. Well, fortunately, she lived a long life with her family.

After several years of the main character’s death, we see Paradis Island getting developed, until one day, it gets demolished in a bomb blast. The post-credits scene also shows an Eldian kid with a dog, walking toward the same tree that gave the first Titan, i.e., Ymir, the Founding Titan powers. The kid looks all set to enter the tree. Besides that, nothing was revealed in the end-credit scenes. So, the kid entering that tree made fans wonder if Isayama is hinting at a sequel.

Is Attack on Titan getting a sequel?

Unfortunately, for the time being, the answer to this question is no.

Attack on Titan was created by Hajime Isayama in 2009. Initially, the story seemed just like an ordinary dark fantasy tale, but slowly, as it progressed, we learned that it was something only a genius could come up with.

However, in 2019, when the brainiac author was asked about his future plans for AOT, he revealed that whenever the series is over, he wants to stop writing manga and instead build the greatest spa that ever existed. Of course, the author’s plans might change in the future, but for now, let’s just say that there are no plans for Attack on Titan’s return with a sequel.

