8 best manga like Attack on Titan

The Attack on Titan manga concluded in 2021, but there are several exciting series from other mangakas that explore similar themes – these are the eight best ones.

Hajime Isayama created a fascinating world full of complex yet interesting characters. Eren started as a naive child who wanted to join the Survey Corps, and by the end of the series, he became a suicidal maniac who eradicated 80% of humanity.

The series was surprising and thrilling throughout – however, all good things must come to an end. The Attack on Titan manga concluded two years back, and recently, the anime series also delivered its ultimate finale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since it’s finally the end of the road for Attack on Titan, fans are looking forward to reading other manga series that can fill the void. Well, here are some of the best ones you should read after finishing AoT.

1. Claymore

Netflix

Like Attack on Titan, Claymore is also one such series that sees humankind on the verge of extinction. In Claymore, we are introduced to disastrous creatures called Yoma, who feed on human flesh. On the other side, a mysterious organization creates some human-Yoma hybrid warriors known as Claymores.

Article continues after ad

Claymore and AoT are somewhat similar in terms of the intense fight sequences, the characters’ complexities, and plot twists. Also, let’s not forget that Claymore features some of the most disturbing scenes in manga history.

Article continues after ad

2. Tokyo Ghoul

IMDB

Tokyo Ghoul centers around Kaneki, who gets a ghoulish transformation when his date reveals herself as a ghoul and tries to eat him. Both AoT and Tokyo Ghoul share several similarities when it comes to their main protagonists. For instance, both the lead characters are forced to go through a traumatic childhood after losing their parents.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, in AoT, we see Eren fighting the Titans with his Attack Titan ability, while Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul fights the ghouls using his newly found devilish powers. So, if you are looking for a series that is as gory and violent as Attack on Titan, you should give Tokyo Ghoul a shot.

Article continues after ad

3. Kaiju No. 8

Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 8 is set in a world that is terrorized by the presence of Kaijus. The series follows two childhood friends, Mina and Kafka, who witness the eradication of their entire village. After that, the duo decides to enroll in the organization that takes responsibility for freeing humanity from the deadly monsters.

Article continues after ad

Like Attack on Titan’s Eren, Kaiju No. 8’s Kafka eventually gains the ability to transform into the entity that he wants to erase from the face of the Earth. Both series see their main protagonists become powerful enough over the years to fight for their own kind.

Article continues after ad

4. Seraph Of The End

Funimation

Seraph of the End’s story takes place in a world where people older than 13 get wiped out by a deadly man-made virus. The series also features the rise of the vampires, who are doing everything they can to take over the entire planet.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Like AoT, Seraph of the End witnesses humanity on the brink of extinction. At the same time, the protagonists of both series go beyond their limits to fight against all odds.

5. Fullmetal Alchemist

Crunchyroll

Fullmetal Alchemist revolves around two brothers who, even after losing their mother, don’t let go of their hope to bring her back to life. The series features a scientific process called Alchemy that gives them the ability to restore their mother.

Article continues after ad

AoT and Fullmetal Alchemist don’t have an exactly similar concept, but we can say the involvement of military elements in both makes them similar. Besides that, they also comes with several thought-provoking scenes.

Article continues after ad

6. Death Note

Netflix

Death Note is a dark-fantasy manga that follows Light Yagami, who gets his hands on a shinigami’s Death Note. After learning how the book works, he starts using it to kill every bad guy on the planet – but then he starts believing that he is the god and he can run the world as he pleases.

The manga’s twists and turns make it similar to Attack on Titan, as both the series don’t let us predict what’s going to happen next. Besides that, the main protagonist of Death Note, as well as Attack on Titan, somewhat boasts a similar mindset, i.e., purify the world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

7. Berserk

Dark Horse

Berserk is the story of Guts, who is raised by his abusive father and is forced to join the mercenaries. When Guts crosses paths with Griffith, the leader of a mercenary group, he gets an instant proposal to join him. However, the cruel leader betrays Guts one day, and since then, the potent fighter seeks revenge on him. Like Aot, Berserk also features a protagonist who’s only motivated by revenge.

If you are someone who likes Attack on Titan primarily for its dark tone and brutality, Berserk is worth a read.

Article continues after ad

8. Parasyte the Maxim

Netflix

In Parasyte the Maxim, we meet the aliens known as Parasytes, and they have a motive: to invade the whole world by taking control of their bodies. These aliens start taking humans as their hosts by entering into their brains. However, one night, when an alien named Migi tries to possess a high schooler named Shinichi, he goes into his right hand instead of entering his brain.

Article continues after ad

In Attack on Titan and Parasyte the Maxim, we see the main protagonists as the monster hybrids who do everything to become shields of humanity.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our Attack on Titan coverage here, and other anime coverage here.