Attack on Titan director breaks silence on final episode

As Attack on Titan final episode is less than a week away, director Yuichiro Hayashi shares his thoughts about it. Here’s what he has to say.

The long wait is almost over as Attack on Titan anime is heading towards its finale. The manga debuted in 2009 and generated worldwide controversy, with its tragic ending in 2021. Many fans were disappointed with how everything played out in the end.

However, there were also many who felt the tragic ending was justified. The series follows Eren Yeager’s dream of annihilating all Titans but suddenly reveals an insane plot twist in Season 4. As the ending felt rushed, mangaka Hajime Isayama was anxious about the fate of the series and even apologized for the ending.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t change the fact that AOT is one of the best anime and manga series, and its decade-long journey is finally nearing its end. Delve deeper to find out director Yuichiro Hayashi’s comment about Attack on Titan final episode.

What Hajime Isayama has to say about Attack on Titan final episode

The official website of Attack on Titan anime posts comments from the mangaka, director, and song artists. Yuichiro Hayashi shares, “The anime Attack on Titan is finally heading toward its finale. These last four years, I faced this project every single day going, “Fight… Fight…”

“We put everything I could possibly think of into this, and I believe the final footage is just a compilation of all of our passion. A new script from Isayama-sensei, the actors’ soul-filled performances, the absolute perfect pieces of music. Please experience all of this!”

The finale will drop on November 5 with an 85-minute-long episode. It will be globally available on Crunchyroll after its broadcast in Japan.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of the series is, “Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress.

“Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!”