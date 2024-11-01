What’s Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi about? One Piece creator hails Shoichi Usui’s new manga

Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi is Shoichi Usui’s debut manga, and it’s been officially recommended by Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece. So, here’s what you need to know about it.

Shoichi Usui was once an assistant to the creator of One Piece. Now, he’s made his own manga with Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, which is currently being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. He also released a one-shot of the same manga in 2022 before getting the green light to publish his work for WSJ.

The manga debuted in June 2024 and has released 18 chapters so far. Since the manga released its first volume on November 1, 2024, it has received praise from Oda.

A popular account on Twitter/X wrote, “Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi by Shoichi Usui is recommended by Eiichiro Oda (ONE PIECE). The author enjoys and has fun with the devil enemies from the series.”

In another post, the account added, “Shoichi Usui has revealed they were an assistant for Eiichiro Oda’s ONE PIECE for about 5 years, previous to the serialization of Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi. Usui asked Oda for a recommendation comment, and the author agreed to it as shown in the series’ Volume 1.”

The plot of Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi

Manga Plus

The story follows Kiyoshi Harai, an exorcist with exceptional talents. At the age of 16, he became the youngest graduate ever from the Exorcist Academy. While he may be considered the most powerful exorcist in history, he has a secret he can’t tell anyone – the unparalleled fear he has towards demons.

Despite all his strength, he can’t help but fear those otherworldly monsters. His parents were killed by a demon, and he doesn’t want anyone else to go through that again. So, he wants to become the kind of exorcist that protects people from any demons.

To do this, he gained the ultimate strength to protect what was precious to him. Unlike what the title suggests, the manga at its core is a supernatural comedy. Oda calling the demons cute isn’t an exaggeration, as most of them are not typical “evil” creatures.

New chapters are released every Sunday. You can read the manga on the official Manga Plus app.

