How to get a Shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Shovel in Animal Crossing is an essential item to survive on your island, so here’s how to get the Shovel and the Flimsy Shovel in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Island life in Animal Crossing involves various tasks, including plenty of digging, be it for fossils or other materials, and for this, you’ll need a reliable shovel. There are several shovels in Animal Crossing New Horizons, so below, we’ll explain how to get your very first shovel and a stronger one later.

The Flimsy Shovel is the first shovel players will get in the game, but later they’ll use the regular Shovel which is also easy to obtain. Here’s how to get your hands on both the Flimsy Shovel and the standard Shovel in Animal Crossing.

How to get the Flimsy Shovel in Animal Crossing

The Flimsy Shovel can be obtained in two ways, first is by purchasing it from Nook’s Cranny after unlocking the item in the game’s story. It will cost 800 Bells. Or, you can get it from Wilbur on Mystery Islands by parting with 100 Nook Miles.

You can also craft it yourself after buying the recipe from Nook’s Cranny for 280 Bells. Or you can complete a side quest for Blathers and receive the recipe as a reward.

Once you have it, you can craft the Flimsy Shovel out of 5× Hardwood.

How to get a Shovel in Animal Crossing

In time, you’ll be able to make a sturdier shovel. The standard Shovel in Animal Crossing can be purchased from Nook’s Cranny for 500 Bells or it can be crafted.

To craft a Shovel you’ll need:

1× Flimsy Shovel

1× Iron Nugget

The recipe for the Shovel can be obtained from the Pretty Good Tools Recipes item. This can be purchased at the Nook Stop for 2,000 Nook Miles. However, you’ll need to have paid the initial 5,000 Nook Miles fee to Tom Nook first.

Other Shovel types

You can also obtain Gold and Outdoorsy versions later in the game by either crafting them, purchasing them, or getting the recipes from the store. These are both essentially more durable versions of the regular Shovel.

Finally, there are several other colorful variations of the regular Shovel in Animal Crossing New Horizons, but these are just re-skins of the same item to suit the player’s tastes.

