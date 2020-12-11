Logo
Pokimane devilishly used Among Us’ proximity chat vs Disguised Toast

Published: 11/Dec/2020 4:33

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth / Pokimane Twitch

Pokimane showed how to the Among Us proximity chat changes the game, giving you the ability to mess with everyone in the lobby like Disguised Toast, CORPSE, and Valkyrae as the game unfolds.

While trials and deliberation usually takes place during emergency meetings and when a body is found, proximity chat keeps the mics hot. Whether you’re trying to marinate a crew member or catch an imposter in a lie, there’s a lot of wiggle room with the feature.

Pokimane showed how to do just that when she used it in her lobby when she led on players like Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and Toast in multiple games. Perfectly popping in and out of rooms to sway opinion, divide attention, and pick off unsuspecting streamers throughout her games.

Toast was the first to fall victim in the grand scheme, actually helping Poki break Ludwig’s train of logic – which was about to reveal Pokimane as the imposter.

Pokimane was having a blast manipulating her friends with Among Us’ proximity chat.

Down to the last four survivors, Ludwig had an inkling that Pokimane was the fake crew member. But pitching his train of thought to accuse her kept getting derailed by her small lies then her hilarious ultimatum down the line.

After voting for herself and then lying about it, Ludwig was hot on her trail: “No no, I think Poki voted for you, Toast. I lied (about voting for Corpse) to see if someone else would vote for you to tie the vote… Poki voted for herself to maybe tie the vote. Cause if I had voted for her it would have been 2-2, and they would’ve won.”

“If Poki did that, she deserves the win,” Toast said, all the while being fed with misdirection from Pokimane.

Then when they actually got into the vote, all Poki had to do was throw off the conversation with a last remark: “Or we can vote Lud, cause everyone knows it was him… Bad b**ches vote for Lud.”

With only three players left, the game was sealed!

She even kept up the strats in the next game against Sykkuno, showing exactly how to manipulate people in Among Us with some trickery via proximity chat.

Karl Jacobs beats Corpse, Dream & more in Mr Beast’s $100k Among Us game

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:13

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast next to Karl Jacobs winning $100k
YouTube: Mr Beast Gaming

YouTuber Karl Jacobs received a whopping $100,000 from Mr Beast after winning a star studded Among Us game, beating creators like Corpse Husband, PewDiePie, Sykkuno, and Dream to the punch.

Among Us is tense at the best of times, but adding an enormous cash prize to the mix is guaranteed to add an extra layer of frustration to the equally loved and loathed cafeteria meetings.

And who better to shake things up than YouTube’s favorite philanthropist, Mr Beast a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson. Jimmy is well known for putting friends and fans through bizarre challenges to win huge amounts of money.

Particularly since launching his gaming channel earlier this year, the star has been pitting viewers and often fellow creators against each other in games like Minecraft and Among Us.

Mr Beast holds his hands in the air next to the YouTube logo
YouTube: Mr Beast
Mr Beast has over 10 million subscribers on his gaming channel.

This time, Jimmy hosted a star-studded line up of players for an Among Us tournament, featuring the likes of rising stars Corpse Husband, Dream, and Sykkuno, along with classic fan favorites like PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye. All of them were in with a chance of winning $100,000.

The game was set to only have one imposter, meaning there was nowhere to hide for whoever ended up with the mischievous role.

Sykkuno was imposter the first time round, and even though he was caught in the act of killing someone by Corpse, it actually took a good few rounds for the other players to vote him out. Though as the game ended fairly early, Mr Beast let everyone have one more shot at victory.

Karl was the imposter for the second and final game, and the tension ramped up progressively throughout the game as he managed kill after kill without being voted off.

As the number of players dwindled, the vote offs began to get more dramatic, with Jimmy constantly reminding the crew that there was a huge pot of money on the line.

After a tense final few minutes where it wasn’t clear who would sway the game, eventually Karl was deemed the winner, and was overjoyed to have won the huge $100k prize.

The video had a great response from fans who loved the iconic mix of creators combined with the high stakes prize, and there’s no doubt that more content will be on the way from this team.