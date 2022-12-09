Among Us reveals new Hide n Seek game mode: Details, release date

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

During The Game Awards 2022, Among us revealed a brand new game mode: Hide n Seek. Here is everything to know regarding the new mode.

Among Us typically has one or two an imposter who remains anonymous, essentially mirroring the game Mafia. But for Hide n Seek, the brand new game mode revealed by the developers, the killer is visible by all, providing a completely different way of playing the game.

The initial announcement for the new Among Us game mode was made during The Game Awards 2022, with Innersloth revealing the release date in a Twitter post immediately after the public reveal.

The release date for Among Us Hide n Seek on December 9, 2022, and will come out on all platforms.

According to the post, this will be their “biggest update this year!” Expect more content, outside of Hide n Seek, to join Among Us, including new cosmetics, new pets, a screaming function, and even the ability to pet your pets.

The developers have more planned outside of these new features, which they’re planning on keeping secret for a while.

The exact mechanics surrounding the new update and game mode are still a mystery. Expect this article be updated once the update officially comes out, and the mysteries are uncovered by the public.