Among Us VR’s launch has top streamers like Disguised Toast, Ludwig returning to hit title

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Among US VR has just dropped, with some of gaming’s biggest streamers like Disguised Toast and Ludwig hoping back online to play through the game together. The release of the game in virtual reality has brought it back to life on Twitch, too.

Among Us broke out into the gaming sphere in 2021 as top streamers played tricks on their friends in the party game. After going into a lull following its explosive rise though, it’s back again — in VR.

Among Us VR finally dropped on November 10, and it’s seen some of the top streamers who brought the game to prominence, like Disguised Toast and Ludwig, return as crewmates and imposters. Instead of just moving around with their keyboards though, they can really get into the action with full VR capabilities.

Disguised Toast tweeted out he would be creating an Among Us VR lobby and would be bringing in some of his fellow streamer friends along for the journey on launch day. The likes of Corpse, Ludwig, Ironmouse, Valkyrae and others are all giving Among Us VR a go.

The joint lobby and stream went on for just under two hours, with Toast having streamed the game solo in the lead up to the collaboration. At the end of the stream, they all suggested that the stream Among Us VR again — with Toast proposing they do daily hour long sessions for the game.

During one moment in the game where Toast was the imposter, Toast and Valkyrae were in a room together, with Rae joking around and asking Toast “so do you come here often?”

However, Rae quickly realized that Toast was the imposter, yelling and screaming and begging him not to kill her. Toast then told her to “just let it happen” and the two had a laugh at the end of the moment.

Those weren’t the only funny moments of the day though. Other groups, such as NIJISANJI English, came together to backstab each other in virtual reality.

One particular moment from their stream went viral when Shu Yamino, having seen fellow imposter Pomu Rainpuff jump into the vent, told Rosemi Lovelock about the moment before jumping in the vent himself. What makes the moment so funny is Shu’s laugh but also listening to Rosemi completely freaking out in the background.

Viewers came out in their thousands for all the streams with Among Us VR. The game launched with more than 82,000 peak viewers on Twitch. While it’s not quite the explosive boom it had in 2021, it’s a respectable return for the party game.

Given the VR version of the game has just come out too, be sure to expect more content from streamers to drop in the near future.