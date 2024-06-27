Destiny 2 devs rush out changes for “frustrating” Breach Executable activity

Destiny 2 developers have announced they’ll be making changes to the Breach Executable activity in The Final Shape after hearing feedback from players about “certain frustrating elements.”

Destiny 2’s first episode has begun after a strong setup thanks to the well-received Final Shape expansion. The inaugural episode sees Guardians return to Nessus once more, reuniting with Failsafe to investigate strange Vex activity on the planet.

As per usual, this new story is set to play out in the form of weekly missions, with a narrative that progresses over time. This rollout also includes a replayable activity Guardians can grind for various loot and other rewards, letting players farm for the perfect rolls of the seasonal weapons.

Article continues after ad

However many Guardians have found that the Breach Executable activity has come with a few “frustrating” factors, making it less enjoyable than intended. Bungie has heard the communities’ cries and announced several changes are being rushed out in an update coming next week.

Article continues after ad

“Hey everyone. We’ve heard feedback about certain frustrating elements in Breach Executable, and we have a couple of changes planned for next week’s update to improve the experience,” the Destiny 2 team posted on June 26.

Firstly, the devs are removing the Void Threst modifier from the Expert difficulty of Breach Executable, as some enemies were hitting too hard as a result.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, they’re helping Guardians hunt for Planetary Pistons and Radiolite samples by guaranteeing that you’ll always be able to find two Pistons in each run. Piston waypoint ranges have also been increased for easier visibility.

Bungie is also increasing the delay before being teleported to join allies in the next encounter, meaning you should have a bit more time to extract samples even if your teammates rush ahead. Extracting Radiolite samples will also become instant, meaning you can get back into battle faster.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the devs also mentioned they’re investigating reports that players are unable to find the specimen NES003 and start the research quest for a seasonal challenge. They’ve announced that this issue will be resolved at the next weekly reset.