Sidemen reveal new ready-to-drink XIX vodka at 2023 Charity Match

Popular UK-based YouTube group Sidemen have teased a new ready-to-drink XIX vodka cans at the 2023 Charity Match.

With a staggering 19 million subscribers on their collective channel, and millions more across their own, the Sidemen have well cemented themselves as the biggest in the UK’s YouTube scene.

Over the past couple of years, the group has expanded well beyond just YouTube, launching their own video platform Side+ — featuring exclusive and behind-the-scenes content available for a monthly fee for members.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, the YouTubers have also ventured into the food and beverage business, with fried chicken restaurant ‘Sides’ available for delivery across the UK, and their own vodka brand XIX which has even made its way onto the shelves in stores. Now, it appears more alcoholic beverages are on the way.

Article continues after ad

New ready-to-drink XIX vodka teased at Sidemen Charity Match

XIX was first launched in late 2021, with the premium five-time distilled vodka available for purchase exclusively for UK fans via the online store.

Article continues after ad

The Sidemen’s vodka has since been available for purchase in several countries, including the US and most of Europe, and has even been stocked on shelves in UK stores.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, since the initial launch, there has been little movement from the XIX-branded vodka. That was until a tweet on September 9 teased the launch of a new line of alcoholic beverages.

“It’s about time. Introducing Mixed Berry. Our first new flavor and ready-to-drink experience,” the tweet read. “We can’t wait to share it with you guys.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Sidemen added: “Try it first at the XIX Bar @ London Stadium. Be real quick.”

While it’s unclear when the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages will be available. However, fans can get an early sample of the new vodka at the XIX Bar at West Ham’s London Stadium during the anticipated 2023 Sidemen Charity Match.