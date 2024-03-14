KSI “wasn’t lying” as Sidemen’s bizarre chocolate fried chicken proves a hit

KSI has further claimed the Sidemen’s new Chocolate BBQ fried chicken “tastes amazing” as people are surprisingly loving it.

The Sidemen have long reigned supreme on YouTube and across the internet as one of the most popular creator groups in the world.

As they have continued to become more mainstream, they have kept expanding their evergrowing range of products. Whether it be their own merch and board game or their food related brands of XIX Vodka and their fast-food restaurant Sides.

However, it is their popular fast-food restaurant chain Sides, which has been going viral after the Sidemen launched new ‘Chocolate BBQ’ fried chicken items to their menu on March 11.

Despite many assuming the strange combination would taste “awful,” KSI has since said that he “wasn’t lying” after the bizzare chocolate fried chicken has proved an instant hit.

KSI says Sidemen’s chocolate fried chicken “tastes amazing”

KSI responded to a clip of the new Chocolate BBQ range being taste tested on a leading TV show in the UK, claiming: “I wasn’t lying, this honestly tastes amazing.”

The short video showed the celebrities tucking in and trying the chocolate covered fried chicken. All three of them were sang its praises after eating it for the first time. “That it so lovely,” the host said, as the others replied “Oh this is good” and that “it shouldn’t work but it does.”

Sides has confirmed that the Chocolate BBQ fried chicken items are “available in all Sides restaurants from tomorrow until 1st April, 2024.”

This is not the only food product they have released this month, as on March 3, the Sidemen shocked fans by launching their brand-new cereal product, Best cereal.