xQc claims he was mocked after opening up about being assaulted

xQc says he was sexually assaulted while drunk, claiming he was “made fun of” when he brought up his discomfort with the situation.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the most prominent streamers on the net. Boasting nearly 13 million followers across both Twitch and Kick, xQc has become a household name over the years — as well as a multi-millionaire.

xQc’s streams net him tens of thousands of viewers on average, who tuned into his March 12 broadcast to hear his take on the current news surrounding popular Minecraft creator GeorgeNotFound.

In March 2024, GeorgeNotFound apologized after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a party while she was drunk.

Kick Streaming xQC is one of the leading streamers on Kick.

While reacting to George’s response video, xQc admitted that he’d also been assaulted while drunk… but the response to his situation was drastically different than the outrage taking over social media amid the accusations against George.

xQc shares experience being assaulted while drunk

xQc claimed there was no outcry around his situation. Instead, the streamer said he just got made fun of for raising his concerns after being touched without his consent.

“I’m confused about this,” he began. “Guys, I have been touched before when I didn’t want to, when I was drunk, and dude, nobody gives a f*ck. I got made fun of for it. Nobody gives a f*ck.”

“It’s insane these days, the way people portray this sh*t,” he continued. “It’s insane. It’s hard to have a discussion about it, because the second you say something, people… it’s like the most brain rot.”

Commenters were quick to share their sympathies with the streamer, with one commenter noting that “It happens all the time, it’s unfair to men.”

“It’s just unfair for us,” another commented. “We can’t talk. If we do, we are a joke.”

The allegations against GeorgeNotFound have ignited a firestorm of debate across social media, with many netizens on his accuser’s side, while others continue to defend the Minecraft creator.

Overall, xQc found himself gobsmacked by the amount of backlash George received for his response video. He’s just the latest content creator to offer up his response to the drama after fellow streamer Dream also gave his two cents on the subject in a lengthy Reddit post.