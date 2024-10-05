French-American rapper and social media star Lucas Coly dies aged 27

Lucas Coly, the French-American social media star and rapper, has died at the age of 27, his manager has confirmed.

On October 2, Lucas Coly died at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Independent reported on October 4 that the Clark County Coroner’s Office had confirmed to the publication that Coly died by suicide.

The following morning, his manager paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Rest in peace @iamlucascoly I love you bro. My heart is ripped in half. Wait for me up there.

“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here. There’s a hole in my heart right now Lucas. We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans.

“So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don’t know what to do now. I’d be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same.”

Confirming that he spoke with the social media star before his death, the I Discover Stars Entertainment talent manager stated: “And for those wondering how I know if it’s true…. 1) I was his longtime manager and 2) because I was on the phone with him moments before.”

The manager also asked for fans to “Pray for Amber,” referring to the rapper’s longtime girlfriend, Amber H. He urged everyone to respect the privacy of her and Lucas’s loved ones, encouraging people to check in on their friends and expressing regret for not doing more for the 27-year-old.

The statement followed the musical artist’s final post on his Instagram Stories on October 2, where he wrote “I love y’all” with an orange heart emoji against a black background.

Lucas was born in France in 1996 and moved to the US with his family at the age of eight. He gained fame on Vine by creating videos of himself rapping in both English and French.

Since then, the late singer built a substantial social media following, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 470,000 subscribers on YouTube.

He was known for his songs ‘I Just Wanna,’ ‘Break Ya Back,’ and ‘Numb.’ He was also part of a musical group called Diamondz, alongside friends and internet personalities Willgotthejuice and Dillyn Troy.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.