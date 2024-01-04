Queer Eye: Did Bobby Berk & Tan France have a falling out?

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk announced his exit from the show in November, but a recent series of happenings had fans speculating if Bobby left because of a conflict with his co-stars. Here is everything we know about the situation.

Queer Eye Season 8 announcement had all the fans excited until show host Bobby Berk dropped the bomb that this season would be his last. This meant that the Fab Five would say goodbye to their beloved member at the end of Season 8.

Bobby opened up to his fans in an Instagram post and expressed that after years of being on the show the reason for his exit was because he wanted his career to progress in a different path.

However, fans of the show started to dig further and speculated if there was more to the story. They are convinced that there might be a feud happening within the Fab Five and they gathered to post their receipts.

Queer Eye fans think Bobby left for a different reason

The fans of the franchise took to Reddit to discuss their thoughts. A Redditor started the thread by pointing out the fact that Bobby again did not tag one of the Fab Five on his recent Instagram post.

The fan commented: “I know about a month ago we saw Bobby unfollow Antoni and Tan. It seems he refollowed Antoni but not Tan. And Tan has now unfollowed Bobby. And check out who wasn’t tagged in his latest post. It saddens me to this to be honest.”

The majority of fans on the thread agreed with the speculation and another wrote, “I want to know the tea so bad.”

Some people brought up the point that whatever the conflict might be it couldn’t be anything related to Queer Eye as the format of the show supported belonging and comfort. However, others pointed out that their conflict might have to do with popularity and pay.

One fan wrote, “Is there a disparity in pay? There could also be resentment due to one cast member becoming more popular than the rest, getting better gigs outside of QE, workplace culture, etc. It could also be personal like you said. I’m guessing it’s a mix of both.”

One person on the thread tried to remind Redditors that the reason Tan wasn’t tagged might have to do with the fact that Tan didn’t follow Bobby on Instagram. They wrote, “Tan’s Instagram settings don’t allow tags from people he doesn’t follow.”

However, the Reddit post was made on January 2 and after the news exploded, Bobby Berk took action. Bobby later tagged Tan’s unofficial account @Shaded on the Instagram post he made.

All seven previous seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on January 24.