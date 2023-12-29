Bobby Berk is leaving Queer Eye after Season 8

Queer Eye Season 8 might be the last season of all the Fab Five together as Bobby Berk decides to leave the show. Here is everything we know about the situation.

The Netflix reboot of Queer Eye first aired in 2018 with five fabulous cast members. This included Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France.

The new Fab Five came together on this show to help people improve their lives in five different aspects. Within the team, Bobby was in charge of the interior design and revamping their Heroes’ living spaces to a complete 360.

The Fab Five will be saying goodbye to their beloved member at the end of Season 8 as he announced that this season will be his last.

Why is Bobby Berk leaving Queer Eye after Season 8?

News of Bobby’s exit from Queer Eye comes as a shock to avid fans of the show. Many questioned why Bobby would make such a decision while his popularity with the reality show was still soaring.

Bobby announced his departure from the show along with a goodbye to Queer Eye fans in a heartfelt Instagram post on November 13.

He wrote, “Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

He then explained that the decision to exit the show hadn’t been an easy one but it was a necessary step he had to take for his career. He reassured fans and wrote, “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

His co-stars Antoni, Karamo, and Jonathan supported his decision by commenting on the post. Antoni Porowski commented: “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it.”

All seven previous seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on January 24.

To stay updated on Queer Eye and its upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.