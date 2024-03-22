Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox release first music video since Smosh buyback with BBNO$

YouTube stars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox have released their first music video since acquiring Smosh in 2023, unleashing a comedic track featuring rapper BBNO$.

On March 20, Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox unleashed their first music video since their internet-breaking reunion last year.

The song, called ‘Submissive and Breedable,’ is a comedy track produced by none other than grammy-nominated producer Y2K, known for his work with artists like Doja Cat and Yung Gravy.

That’s not all; they also managed to snag a feature with rapper BBNO$, who notably performed at the 2024 Streamer Awards. True to his comedic side, he joins YouTube stars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox for a side-splitting music video featuring all three creators in various ‘compromising’ positions.

Article continues after ad

Anthony and Ian shocked the internet last year after revealing that they’d purchased the rights to Smosh from Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment.

After six years away from the Smosh brand that they founded together in 2002, Anthony and Ian are once again back to producing comedy sketches and more on the Smosh YouTube channel but they’re doing much more than skits and reaction videos these days, as evidenced by S&B.

Article continues after ad

“The idea for S&B all started as an inside joke,” Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox said about their new single. “We already knew we wanted to step back into making music, so once we got the idea, the stars truly aligned from there – especially once bbno$ and Y2K came aboard.

Article continues after ad

“We’re incredibly grateful to be working with such talented artists, and to continue delivering our fans the comedy we love in even more creative ways.”

This isn’t Smosh’s first foray into music, by far. The brand released their comedic tracks ‘Girls are Gross’ and ‘I’m Really Not Sorry’ in 2019 and 2020 — and now it’s Anthony and Ian’s turn after six years apart from the brand.