Wuthering Waves: Should you choose male or female Rover?

One of the first things you’ll do in Wuthering Waves is picking the main protagonist. But is there a difference between the two? Should you choose male or female Rover?

Right off the bat, it’s no secret that Kuro Games’ open-world RPG Wuthering Waves is already drawing comparisons to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. For one, the game offers plenty of characters with different abilities that you can pull from a Gacha system.

To top it off, you also get the option to choose a male or female character during the game’s opening sequence. This is essentially the character you’ll be seeing heavily involved with the story throughout many of the game’s cutscenes.

With that in mind, is there a difference between the two? Should you choose the male or female MC in Wuthering Waves? If you’re struggling to make the decision, read on.

Should you pick a male or female Rover in Wuthering Waves?

kuro game Male and female Rover as seen in Wuthering Waves’ main title screen.

Between the two characters, there’s really no difference gameplay-wise — it’s all purely cosmetic. Rest assured, these two aren’t like Aether and Lumine from Genshin Impact, who have slight gameplay differences. So, ultimately, you should choose whoever you prefer best.

Of course, when making your decision, other factors can affect your experience. In Wuthering Waves, the Rover, or main protagonist, actually talks during some of the cutscenes. So, you’ll be able to hear in-game voice lines throughout your playthrough.

Other than Rover’s looks, you’ll also likely want to take this into account. As in, which voice do you prefer to hear in the game? For reference, the game supports multiple languages that you can change, including both in text and voice-over.

Feel free to check out the complete Wuthering Waves cast list in case you spot an actor with a voice you’re familiar with.

It’s worth keeping in mind that while you’ll start with Rover and some free characters in the game, it’s likely that you’ll be swapping your team later on as you pull better characters.

After this, chances are you won’t be playing as Rover any more — though you’ll still see them in cutscenes. For now, you’ll want to keep an eye out on your mailbox since the devs have confirmed that players will be getting a free 5-star character voucher of their choice.