Wuthering Waves game breaking Jianxin bug is the stuff of nightmares

A nightmarish Wuthering Waves bug is terrifying Jianxin players, with the 5-star Aero character becoming more monster than monk.

Jianxin is one of the 5-star characters you can pull from the Wuthering Waves permanent banner. The Aero character is known for her lifesaving heals and ability to shield her companions from incoming attacks. She can also assist her team with crowd control through her ultimate.

While she may not be one of the best characters in Wuthering Waves, Jianxin’s utility-based skills can be incredibly useful. After all, having the ability to stave off fatal blows from bosses is always going to be beneficial.

However, the game’s community has discovered a visual bug that makes Jianxin impossible to use.

Posting on the official Wuthering Waves Reddit page, one player shared a terrifying Jianxin bug that randomly appeared in their game. In the clip, Jianxin’s model is completely covered with flickering textures that take up large portions of the screen.

As the player walks around, Jianxin’s character model constantly glitches, making it impossible to see anything in the environment. It’s only when entering the character selection screen that the true horror of the situation is revealed.

Instead of seeing the 5-star Aero character’s model, the player was met with a myriad of jagged boxes that had completely engulfed the unit. What’s more, other characters like Yangyang remained untouched by this bug, making it all the more strange.

However, other Wuthering Waves commenters were keen to highlight that they had also experienced a similar bug with other characters. “It happened to me in act 5-6 with all characters on iPhone 15 pro max,” wrote one player. “The game was running stellar up until that point and started running fine again after those quests.”

While commenters suggested it was likely a GPU and cache problem, OP did mention that they tested other games to confirm that this wasn’t an isolated incident. Quite what is causing it remains to be seen, but if it does happen, be sure to restart your game and report it to the devs.

Kuro Games did announce that it is offering the game’s community compensation for its buggy launch, in the form of a free 5-star and ten free pulls. So, hopefully, the devs can fix this issue before it spooks more players.