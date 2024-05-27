How to skip time in Wuthering Waves

Find out everything you need to know about how to pass time in Wuthering Waves to complete specific timed-quests.

There are a ton of different quests you can do in Wuthering Waves to level up. While a lot of them are pretty straightforward, requiring you to follow a path on the map, use the Sensor, or even make a Milky Fish Soup – some of them actually require you to be at the right place and at the right time.

Of course, you’re free to wait it out when it comes to time-specific quests. But if you’re rushing to complete daily quests before the server resets at the same time, it’s worth knowing how to use the game’s time-skipping feature to speed things up.

Check out how to pass time in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to pass time

kuro game Select the clock icon in the Terminal menu to skip time in Wuthering Waves.

You can access the feature to pass time from the Terminal menu, which is the top right icon on your screen. Here’s a step-by-step on how you can utilize feature this in your gameplay:

Launch your Terminal menu or press ESC. Click the small clock icon at the bottom. Select the time and day you’d like to skip to. Once you’re all set, hit Confirm.

There’ll be a short animation afterward, and you’ll essentially go back to your playthrough in your desired time. Ideally, you’ll want to do this whenever there’s a specific timed quest if you’d like to avoid waiting until that particular day and time.

One example is the Echoing Marche quest you’ll stumble upon early in Wuthering Waves, where you’ll need to wait until 7 AM the following day to progress.

Additionally, it’s worth keeping in mind that while you can manipulate time, the furthest you can skip to is two days. Changing the time also won’t affect material and enemy spawn resets. For these, you’ll have to be patient for the next server reset.