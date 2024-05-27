Find out how to make the Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves to get a decent buff and complete a certain quest.

There’s a point in Wuthering Waves where you’ll be able to do the Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language Quest. To sum it up, this quest requires you to make Milky Fish Soup to help out Xuanyin in Jinzhou.

The NPC can be seen standing on a bridge to the left of the Resonance Nexus. When you approach her, she’ll admit she’s trying to speak to a cat nearby using her Animal Translation module. As Rover tries out the device, it’s then revealed that the cat is hungry.

To complete the quest, check out how to make Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves, along with all the necessary ingredients you need for it.

How to cook the Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves

kuro game You can cook all sorts of dishes with the cooking station in Panhua’s restaurant, including the Milky Fish Soup.

You can cook the Milky Fish Soup in Panhua’s restaurant in Jinzhou. That said, before heading there, you’ll want to make sure to gather these ingredients first to make the dish:

x1 Angelica

x1 Perilla

x1 Fish

Angelica and Perilla are common materials in the game’s world. You’ll find a bunch of them in the wild, and if you’ve been taking your time looting everything, it’s likely that you already have some of them stored in your inventory.

Fish is a bit trickier, though. While they’re usually seen in bodies of water in Wuthering Waves, I couldn’t find any in my playthrough in Jinzhou, including the ponds. One way I could get this ingredient quickly was to buy it from Mahe’s Grocery near Panhua’s restaurant.

kuro game Save yourself all the hassle and just buy the ingredients here.

Once you have all the ingredients, feel free to head to Panhua’s restaurant. Just behind Panhua, you’ll find a cooking station you can interact with. From there, all you need to do is select Milky Fish Soup then return to Xuanyin.

It’s worth knowing that you can get a +40 stamina buff when consuming this dish, making it pretty useful when exploring and unlocking fast travel points all around the map.

