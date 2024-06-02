Wuthering Waves: Save the World? Save the Cat! quest guide

There are plenty of quests in Wuthering Waves, including Save the World? Save the Cat! Here’s how you can complete this quest easily.

Quests in Wuthering Waves don’t always involve fighting the big bad, cooking a certain dish, or even farming materials. Occasionally, you’ll stumble upon NPCs who need help in their day-to-day activity – and the Save the World? Save the Cat! Quest is exactly that.

While the quest itself is pretty straightforward, requiring you to find a missing cat, locating the feline can be quite tricky if you don’t know where to look.

Whether you’re looking for extra rewards or XP, check out everything you need to know about how to unlock and complete the Save the World? Save the Cat! Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Save the World? Save the Cat! Lulu location in Wuthering Waves

kuro game This is the exact spot you’ll find Lulu the cat from the Save the World? Save the Cat! in Wuthering Waves.

You’ll first unlock the Save the World? Save the Cat! Quest upon reaching Taoyuan Vile, northwest of Jinzhou. Here, you’ll find an NPC named Xiaoju standing near a fast travel point. Talk to her to accept the quest.

She’ll then ask you to find her missing cat, Lulu. While the game actually shows the marker of Lulu’s location, you’ll notice then she’s not anywhere in plain sight. Well, this is because the cat is actually on top of a huge cherry blossom tree behind Xiaoju in Taoyuan Vile.

You’ll need to climb the tree in order to retrieve the cat. Ideally, you’ll want to use your grappling hook to save stamina and then wall run or hop your way to the top. Once you’ve found the cat, simply interact with her, then glide down to meet Xiaoju back.

As a token of appreciation, you’ll get to snatch these rewards from completing the quest:

x2 Medium Resonance Potion

x2 Medium Energy Core

x1 Medium Sealed Tube

Shell Credit x3000

With the quest now complete, you’ll finally be able to unlock this as one of your daily quests. They usually only take a while to complete, and you’ll also rack up XP and Astrites – so, make sure to do them in Wuthering Waves whenever you can before the server resets.