WWE fans praise Snoop Dogg’s hilarious Wrestlemania 40 commentary

Snoop Dogg was the special guest commentator for a “Philadelphia Street Fight” match at Wrestlemania 40. WWE fans loved every minute of it.

As the second match of the night approached, famous hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg entered Lincoln Financial Field with a loud pop from the WWE crowd.

Snoop put on the headset joined Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary and wasted little time getting acquainted with the audience.

Snoop had the honor of calling a six-man tag team match featuring one of his favorite wrestlers of all time, Bobby Lashley.

While Lashley was walking to the ring, Snoop couldn’t help but notice his rock-solid physique. He spent the match praising Lashley at every turn.

The standout moment of the match from Snoop came when Lashley and The Street Profits hit a “nutcracker” move on their opponent.

Snoop said, “One of my favorite childhood movies — The Nutcracker.” It elicited laughter from the entire commentary desk.

Later in the match, as chaos ensued, Snoop was caught fanning out several times, most notably during a savage beatdown with a kendo stick, as one fan pointed out.

Another fan said to give Snoop a “full-time” commentary contract. Based on the social media reaction, it’s a sentiment many share.

After the bell rang, Michael Cole even asked Snoop if he’d want to stick around the rest of the night. But the long-time rap mogul offered a hilarious retort.

“Y’all can’t do what I do backstage up here,” Snoop laughed. “Cole, you know what it is, baby.”

Cole chuckled, “Oh, I know. We go far back on that end.”

While it’s unlikely Snoop Dogg will ever become a full-time WWE commentator, this surely won’t be his last time donning the headset for big-time PLEs.