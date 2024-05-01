Cody Rhodes claims he will become the biggest star in WWE history

Cody Rhodes recently declared that he wants to become the most profitable superstar in WWE history by taking the company to heights never seen before. And he knows exactly how to do it.

Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns and snapped his historic 1,316-day reign as WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion, claiming the title at WrestleMania 40.

‘The American Nightmare’ has been instrumental in helping the WWE return to prominence in the last two years since returning to the promotion in 2022.

With AEW’s rise as a stiff competitor over the past half-decade, Rhodes and his “finish the story” arc — along with The Rock’s return and new faces like Logan Paul — have elevated the wrestling industry considerably.

Now the new face of the WWE, Rhodes expressed his desire to generate the most money possible in 2024. He believes becoming the biggest hit in the promotion’s 71-year history will accomplish this lofty goal.

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Rhodes elaborated more on his stance. “I’d like to make sure I — when it’s time — leave them in the best possible place they’ve [WWE] ever been.”

(Relevant conversation begins at 9:40 and ends at 12:39)

The 38-year-old also mapped out what becoming the greatest would look like from an individual standpoint as a top earner in the promotion.

“I want to make sure there’s no spin. When we’re all said and done here, there’s no spin. If Roman Reigns was the greatest thing WWE had seen up to this point, I want to completely eclipse him. And I mean that with the utmost respect.”

Rhodes will have to earn more than ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar’s WWE-record $12 million salaries to become the company’s highest-paid competitor, as he intends.

He also must spearhead a storied year for the WWE comparable to the $801 million they were able to generate in revenue behind John Cena in 2017.

Money aside, Rhodes knows that he has a handful of all-time greats to surpass as an in-ring talent and microphone presence before entering the GOAT discussion.

To his credit, the third-generation superstar’s flair is helping the WWE channel elements from the fabled “Attitude Era,” as the transition away from PG programming has already begun.

But taking the mantle from those heavyweights, like Reigns and Stone Cold, in the court of public opinion will require an eventful title run, storied rivalries, and some memorable moments to leave the fans with.

Finishing his story and feuding with Reigns have been great starting points. Rhodes’ comments show that he is ready for the challenge of etching his name in WWE history books as the greatest ever.