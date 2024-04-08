SportsWrestling

John Cena makes shocking career decision at WrestleMania 40

Matthew Legros
John Cena performing at WrestleMania 40.WWE - YouTube

John Cena unearthed his intentions regarding the future of his WWE career following WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA, on Monday.

Cena has been a part-time WWE superstar since 2018, but was a surprise disruptor in Sunday’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship.

The 46-year-old, who has carved out another successful career as an actor, stated on Monday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” that despite his scaled-back presence and viral bald spot, he’s not retiring from wrestling.

“Last night wasn’t my last night, so this doesn’t mean this is my last uniform,” Cena said before giving fans a teaser for how long he looks to be around for. “That means that I’ve speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the jorts, but it wasn’t last night and I still got a little bit of rubber left on the tires.”

Cena did declare that he’s drawn a line in the sand at age 50, meaning his wrestling career has only three years left at best.

The former face of the WWE did appear spry as he ran out and lifted the 249-pound Solo Sikoa for an Attitude Adjustment that had Lincoln Financial Field in a frenzy.

Cena looked like an athlete that can still produce at a high level for the brand. While his admission let’s the WWE community know that they’ll see him in action in 2024, that may only be until the summer.

Cena is set to film season 2 of DC’s “Peacemaker” from June to November, but will likely make more anticipated appearances in the ring between now and then.

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Randy Orton (left) and IShowSpeed (right) at WrestleMania 40.
Wrestling
IShowSpeed reveals crushing injuries after WrestleMania 40 appearance
Matthew Legros
Logan Paul in the ring.
Wrestling
Logan Paul reveals emotional reaction after Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania win
Matthew Legros
Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey
Wrestling
Ronda Rousey says WWE must “clean out” Vince McMahon’s “cronies”
Sean McCormick
Wrestlemania 40 is receiving rave reviews from WWE fans after an all-time main event
Wrestling
WWE fans call Wrestlemania 40 main event “the best ever”
Hunter Haas
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech