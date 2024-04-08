John Cena makes shocking career decision at WrestleMania 40

John Cena unearthed his intentions regarding the future of his WWE career following WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA, on Monday.

Cena has been a part-time WWE superstar since 2018, but was a surprise disruptor in Sunday’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship.

The 46-year-old, who has carved out another successful career as an actor, stated on Monday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” that despite his scaled-back presence and viral bald spot, he’s not retiring from wrestling.

“Last night wasn’t my last night, so this doesn’t mean this is my last uniform,” Cena said before giving fans a teaser for how long he looks to be around for. “That means that I’ve speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the jorts, but it wasn’t last night and I still got a little bit of rubber left on the tires.”

Cena did declare that he’s drawn a line in the sand at age 50, meaning his wrestling career has only three years left at best.

The former face of the WWE did appear spry as he ran out and lifted the 249-pound Solo Sikoa for an Attitude Adjustment that had Lincoln Financial Field in a frenzy.

Cena looked like an athlete that can still produce at a high level for the brand. While his admission let’s the WWE community know that they’ll see him in action in 2024, that may only be until the summer.

Cena is set to film season 2 of DC’s “Peacemaker” from June to November, but will likely make more anticipated appearances in the ring between now and then.