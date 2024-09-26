Vince McMahon doc shocks viewers with axed WWE incest storyline with his daughter

Vince McMahon once pitched an incestuous WWE storyline that involved Mr McMahon impregnating his daughter, Stephanie.

Netflix’s Mr McMahon, a six-part limited docu-series, takes a deep dive into the titular wrestling kingpin’s rise and fall, showing how he turned WWE into an international juggernaut before stepping down amid sex trafficking and assault allegations.

It particularly illustrates McMahon’s relentless drive to stay ahead of the competition, which meant pushing the envelope all the time. This was evident during the Attitude Era, arguably the company’s pop culture peak, with some of the craziest things aired on live television (Undertaker throwing Mankind off the cage, for example).

Undeniably, some of the ideas were brilliant. But not everything McMahon came up with turned to gold (*cough* No Holds Barred *cough*), especially one pitch that was especially distasteful.

In the documentary, Stephanie is asked if she ever refused to participate in any storylines. “Yeah, there were a couple… but yeah, I’m not going to tell that one,” she says.

It cuts to Vince, who reveals: “So, one of my storyline ideas was Stephanie gets pregnant, and I think, I think, I was the one who impregnated her, my character. No, that one didn’t make it.”

Stephanie already spoke about this storyline in an earlier documentary, explaining: “My dad did approach me about wanting to be the father of my baby in a storyline for TV, which again only the second time I’ve ever actually said no to him for something he wanted to do.

“That one was just a little too gross actually. It’s completely disgusting. I don’t find the entertainment value in it at all. And he is actually my father, so how could I even play that out?”

McMahon also floated the idea of Stephanie and Triple H’s actual wedding being a pay-per-view event, which they both turned down.

In 2003, during a live event in the ring, he told Stephanie: “I stole your innocence from you, almost as if – even though I didn’t – I personally deflowered you.”

