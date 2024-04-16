“Thank you Mami” trends as Rhea Ripley relinquishes her WWE championship

Rhea Ripley’s 380-day reign as Women’s World Champion has come to an end, and WWE fans are rallying around Ripley on social media.

After a “passing of the torch” victory against Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 40, Rhea Ripley’s reign of terror in the women’s division showed no signs of letting up.

Then, the injury gods dealt Ripley a brutal blow. Following a backstage altercation with rival Liv Morgan, “Mami” suffered a devastating shoulder injury.

Rumors of Ripley relinquishing her belt picked up as the April 15 episode of Monday Night RAW approached. She substantiated these claims in the opening segment of the show.

Ripley revealed that her shoulder injury would force her to vacate the Women’s World Championship — a title she held with honor for over a year.

After the news reached wrestling fans online, they sent overwhelming praise toward Ripley. Only minutes after her segment, she began trending on X.

The official WWE account simply posted, “#ThankYouMami,” and it quickly caught traction online. Fans weighed in with their emotional responses to the situation.

One user said, “In the end, no one was worthy of dethroning Rhea [Ripley], so she did it herself.”

Others questioned why Ripley had to vacate the title when Roman Reigns went weeks without appearing onscreen during his 3-year reign.

“So, Roman [Reigns] could go a few months without defending his title, but Mami can’t?” a fan asked on X.

During her passionate promo to open RAW, Ripley vowed to get her revenge on Morgan when she returns. The two even came face to face before WWE officials separated them.

WWE fans will remember that Ripley and Morgan have had bad blood dating back many months.

The two were tag team partners at one point before a rift caused them to go separate ways. That rift came in the form of an attack by Ripley on her former WWE partner.

Ripley savagely beat up Morgan, putting the latter on the shelf for several months. It was reportedly a kayfabe injury rather than a legitimate ailment.

Upon her shocking 2024 Royal Rumble return, Morgan set out to get even by challenging for the championship. But a match between the two will now have to wait.

Morgan assaulted Ripley backstage on the April 8 episode of Monday Night RAW. Only one week later, the Women’s World Championship has been vacated.

Some fans initially thought this was a work similar to Morgan’s previous injury. Alas, Ripley shut down that notion by confirming a significant injury had occurred during their most recent scuffle.

Although this is a heartbreaking outcome for Ripley, she promised to return better than ever — and regain her championship in the process.

Her partner, Buddy Mathews, has assured her ascent back to the top of the WWE. He told fans Ripley would be “bigger” and “stronger” than ever upon her return.

Morgan is viewed as the front-runner for the now-vacant title, as Ripley announced that she would be out of action for at least a few months.

The WWE placing the belt on Morgan in Ripley’s absence makes a lot of sense. It sets up the culmination of their lengthy feud when “The Eradicator” eventually returns from injury.

Until then, fans will have to go without Ripley on WWE programming. But when she recovers, expect Mami to place Morgan in her crosshairs immediately.