CM Punk accidentally got locked in WWE HQ and had to ask fans for help

CM Punk took to Instagram to document his experience being trapped in the WWE headquarters after his pre-show appearance on Backlash 2024.

WWE Backlash France brought fans numerous incredible matches and memorable moments, but it was a behind-the-scenes incident that grabbed everyone’s attention where CM Punk got accidentally locked into WWE HQ.

Punk was part of the pre-show, which was held in Connecticut at WWE HQ. After the event, the superstar went to the bathroom to change out of his suit, only to find himself inadvertently locked inside.

In a series of hilarious Instagram stories, Punk revealed that he’d been stuck inside for so long that by the time he got out of the bathroom, everyone from the headquarters had left.

He said: “So I’m literally in, I don’t know what you call this anymore. Titan Towers? Titan Towers II? Headquarters? But I’m here, and I figured since I was here I might try to pull some Phantom of the Opera sh*t and see how long it takes somebody to notice that I am in fact here.

“I don’t know what the employee work schedule is, I don’t know who works at what time, and there are a lot of doors you need a keycard for, and I don’t have a keycard.”

The former WWE Champion then made his way to the gym, and revealed that he’s probably going to miss his flight back home. “I didn’t know there was a time limit on these things, but anyway, I’m in the gym now. Figured since I got stuck here and might miss my flight, I’m gonna work out,” he said.

“And then I’m going to wander around and see what sort of trouble I can cause. Hopefully, no one who works here is watching this online or on social media, that would be a big mistake on my part.”

Punk ended the unexpected tour by admiring photos of current NXT Champions Roxanne Perez and Trick Williams that were on display in another section of the building. He then found an Andre the Giant statue, and knuckle-tapped it in the crotch.