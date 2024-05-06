Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick Lamar & Drake to settle beef in WWE

There has been no shortage of celebrities weighing in on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s hip-hop beef with WWE legend Shawn Michaels being the latest to throw his hat into the ring.

The hip-hop community has witnessed a lengthy back-and-forth between two of its most iconic artists — Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Although the two have had bad blood for nearly a decade, it all came to a head when Kendrick was featured on the Future and Metro Boomin song “Like That,” where he took shots at Drake.

The Canadian rapper has since responded with four diss tracks, aimed primarily at Kendrick, while the Compton-born rapper has sent out four of his own, including the latest track, “Not Like Us.”

In that diss, Kendrick name-dropped a wrestling move known as ‘Sweet Chin Music,’ the world-famous finisher used by former WWE champion Shawn Michaels.

Later on X, Michaels, the WWE’s Senior VP of Talent Development, made a post, offering Kendrick and Drake a place to squash their beef — a wrestling ring.

“A little ‘Sweet Chin Music’ goes a long way,” Michaels said, referencing the Kendrick line. And he also offered to be the mediator between the two rap stars in the squared circle.

With the rap beef still going strong, the passionate fan base of Kendrick Lamar would surely welcome a one-on-one scrum between the two, even with Drake being the physically larger human being.

Throughout the beef, they’ve both threatened the other with violence, which likely sparked this comment from Michaels. Alas, it’s a fun thought but not one that will ever come to fruition.

While a WWE match featuring Kendrick and Drake is nothing more than a pipe dream, fans can still speculate and debate who would win if the two ever did stand across from one another in a ring.

Michaels’ offer shows how far the Kendrick and Drake beef has veered into mainstream media. Even ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ is chomping at the bit to find out what happens next.

