Awesome Truth’s next fight: A battle with the Raw number one contenders

The Awesome Truth defeated The Judgment Day stable in a handicap tag team matchup on the April 15 episode of RAW, and their next opponents are already billed for their first World Tag Team Championship defense.

The Miz and R-Truth first won the tag team titles on day one of WrestleMania 40 when they defeated then-champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Following the win, WWE rebranded the titles.

What was the WWE Tag Team Championship became the World Tag Team Championship. WWE’s head of creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque awarded newly-designed belts to the duo on an episode of Raw after their ‘Mania victory.

Later in the night, The Awesome Truth got a helping hand from John Cena as Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh had them on the proverbial ropes in their 3-on-2 tag team wrestling bout.

The reigning champs finished with ‘Attitude Adjustments’ on the brand’s polarizing heels to secure the win. Now, with the coveted belts around their waists for the first time, The Awesome Truth must thwart their latest challenge to remain on top before Backlash France on May 4.

Who are The Awesome Truth fighting next?

The Awesome Truth have a date with #DIY for their next tag team matchup. #DIY, comprised of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, earned the right to fight for the title after winning their number one contender matchup against The New Day and The Creed Brothers on the April 15 episode of Raw.

When will The Awesome Truth & #DIY fight?

The Awesome Truth will take on #DIY on Monday, April 22 on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. Their rebranded World Tag Team Championships will be on the line.

Is there beef between The Awesome Truth and #DIY?

The Miz and R-Truth won’t be taking on bitter foes in their first tag team title defense, as The Awesome Truth and #DIY have a positive relationship with each other. However, that does not mean that the stakes won’t be high on the championship bout.

R-Truth labeled his competitors as “Re-Generation-X” due to confusing Gargano and Ciampa for Shawn Michaels and Triple H, the legendary duo that formed the Hall-of-Fame tag team of “D-Generation-X.”

Despite the two teams not being in a feud, #DIY has wanted to claim tag team gold since the turn of 2024. The Awesome Truth were cool with their mission back in January, but now as title holders, that won’t be the case.

Why Awesome Truth should retain the title

The Awesome Truth have a great backing in the WWE. R-Truth has the love of the fans, who chant “what’s up” in commemoration of his signature catchphrase during each of their promos. They are the clear babyface tag team duo, not only on the Raw brand, but in the entire promotion.

Beyond #DIY, who aren’t on the bad side of the WWE fanbase, The Judgment Day aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. They’ll continue wreaking havoc on the tag team division and will take on any threats to stable leader Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship.

The Awesome Truth are ideal protagonists to thwart the villainous faction. Additionally, their title reign has been short-lived, which could run the risk of WWE pulling the plug too early on the immensely popular team and killing any momentum they’ve built.

Instead, the company can profit off of having two veteran, charismatic superstars carry the division into their next pay-per-view event. Waiting for a worthy duo with the same esteem to build a rivalry narrative around makes the most sense.