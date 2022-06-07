WoW Shadowlands easter egg suggests fan-favorite character may return

The ever-expanding universe of Azeroth is home to swathes of iconic World of Warcraft characters, but it turns out one of WoW Shadowlands’ saving graces may be returning in the future.

As the dust settles on a divisive Shadowlands and eyes look to World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, to atone for its predecessor’s mistakes, players are diving into patch 9.2.5 to pass the time.

Adding the all-new cross-faction instances to the game, the 9.2.5 update marks a change in the wind, hopefully ushering in new ideas and a fresh start in the wake of Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands.

Advertisement

With something new comes something old, though, as WoW players have uncovered a series of clues that one of Shadowlands’ most under-appreciated characters will be making a return in the future – but be aware, there are spoilers ahead.

WoW Shadowlands 9.2.5 hints at Ve’nari’s return

Amid the chaos of The Maw, fan-favorite character and Purveyor of Cyphers, Ve’nari (voiced by Aysha Selim, the actor who also lends her talents to Overwatch’s Ana), provided your hero with refuge as they traveled through The Jailer’s woeful domain.

While many felt that her role was cut short following Chains of Domination, the 9.2.5 update has provided some clarity about where she finally ended up. If you head back to The Maw following Zovaal’s defeat and travel to Ve’nari’s Refuge, you’ll be met by an apparition of Ve’nari that tells you she has made her way to Zerith Mortis.

Advertisement

From here, head to the Creation Catalyst and you’ll find the charred remains of her body, implying that something went wrong with the machinery as she attempted to collect Stygia. This appears to spell the end for our favorite broker – but this isn’t the case.

According to a player on Reddit, a few days after discovering Ve’nari’s corpse you’ll receive a letter via the in-game mail system which informs you that she has faked her death to escape the Cartel Ve and is now off to “travel the cosmos.”

She also gifts the player a Stored Wisdom Device toy, described by the player as “a kind of magic 8-ball but with Ve’nari’s voice. It also tells what she’s been up to and recites her eight rules to you, also in her voice.”

Advertisement

Whether or not we see Ve’nari make her triumphant return in WoW Dragonflight remains to be seen, but it looks like she’s eyeing a comeback – after all, she is your partner in crime, right?