WoW players flame Blizzard after limiting in-game buying time options

Blizzard’s removal of the cheaper non-subscription option for buying WoW playtime isn’t going over too well with the community.

World of Warcraft offers players three ways to access the game: by paying for a subscription, purchasing playtime a chunk at a time, or with a WoW Token.

While WoW used to offer different lengths of game time you could purchase without a sub, Blizzard has recently removed the cheaper option, and players aren’t happy.

WoW 30 days gametime option removed

On December 6, a user posted on the WoW subreddit, asking if Blizzard had done away with the 30-day option, as they could only find the 60-day one.

Other users confirmed this had been the case for awhile, which leaves only two ways to pay for just 30 days: a full subscription or WoW Token.

“That’s lame, why am I bound to buy 60 days only?” one user wondered. “Maybe I just want to play this month and not the one after for whatever reason.”

“Well you still can, just buy a monthly subscription and cancel it straight after,” another replied. “They did this so people would buy a sub instead and forget to cancel it.”

Blizzard has also removed the option to buy game time in their store with so-called “Blizzard bucks” (money loaded into the online store) as well.

Considering the controversy Blizzard has experienced during 2021 though, subscription and payment issues might not be the biggest thing WoW players have to worry about at the moment.