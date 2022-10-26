WoW Dragonflight breaks Worgen gear sets, turns them into nightmare fuel

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

The WoW Dragonflight pre-patch has officially hit live servers and delivered an unexpected glitch, turning Worgen into an abomination.

On October 25, the Dragonflight pre-patch event went live allowing players to access content for the new expansion for the very first time.

While players have been exploring the new content of pre-patch, one player came across a bug in their Worgen character that gave them quite a shock, turning the awesome werewolf Alliance race into something from a horror movie.

WoW Dragonflight bug removes Worgen heads

User voidthinking posted an image to the WoW subreddit that instantly was voted to the top of the page.

Their post read, “Gear sets don’t quite seem to be working for Worgens yet.”

The picture accompanied was of a Worgen with their head completely transparent, leaving their facial hair and eyeballs floating inside of their cowl. The Worgen have fairly creepy eyeballs typically, and with no head to accompany them, look pretty scary all on their own.

It seems that the gear voidthinking equipped to their Worgen triggered an unintended bug once the Dragonflight pre-patch went live.

Blizzard Entertainment

Users in the comment section were both laughing and crying at how scary it was.

One WoW player said, “This is perfect. Ship it. It looks like their human texture is being applied to their Worgen model, oh god.”

Another said, “It’s their Halloween costume.”

“That is oddly hilarious. I love it,” another WoW Dragonflight player noted.

Although the bug is likely to be fixed fairly quickly, it’s safe to say that this is one of the scariest Halloween moments in WoW we’ve seen.