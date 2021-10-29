WoW Classic Season of Mastery: Release date, name reservations, more

WoW Classic’s Season of Mastery will bring a number of changes to the MMO, and Blizzard has told us when we can start reserving names and when things will kick off.

Season of Mastery will include tougher raids, changes to world buffs, and adjustments to shake up the Mage-heavy meta. One of the biggest changes though will be the making certain spots favored by bots less rewarding to farm.

Players will be able to reserve character names a few days before the worldwide release date in November. Let’s take a look at how to do just that, and when things will get rolling.

WoW Classic Season of Mastery name reservation date

WoW Classic Season of Mastery name reservations will open on November 11. Players with an active subscription or game time on their World of Warcraft account will be able to create one character per WoW account before the full release.

When you reserve a name, you’ll also choose the realm you will play that character on. Listed below are a few additional things to keep in mind as you make your decision:

After WoW Classic Season of Mastery is live, you’ll be able to create additional characters up to a maximum of 50 characters in each of our three games: Up to 50 characters total in World of Warcraft Classic (includes Season of Mastery) Up to 50 characters in Burning Crusade Classic Up to 50 characters in World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Characters that were created for the WoW Classic Season of Mastery Open Beta will not be available to use in WoW Classic Season of Mastery.

For the name reservation period only, there will be a limit on the number of characters that you can reserve on a realm. When the realms go live though, that limit will be removed.

If you change your mind about a character and have already reserved one, you will need to delete the one you made. Remember that the name associated with the character you deleted will be immediately available again to be claimed.

WoW Classic Season of Mastery release date

WoW Classic Season of Mastery releases worldwide on November 16 at 3 PM PST.

If you haven’t done so already, now would be the perfect time to decide with friends and guildmates which realm you’ll be playing on. If you’re looking to reconnect with old friends or guildies, Blizzard actually has a Classic Connections forum for just that.