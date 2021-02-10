Logo
World of Warcraft finally brings back popular Valor Points system in Feb 9 update

Published: 10/Feb/2021 1:30

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Valor Points have returned to World of Warcraft in the latest Shadowlands patch, giving players more consistent endgame content to work towards besides the items locked in the Great Vault.

If you’ve been playing Shadowlands since release and are primarily focused on running dungeons and raids for gear, you’ve probably reached a point where the only things you want/need is in the weekly Great Vaults — the weekly reward players get for completing up to nine activities across Raid, Mythic+, and PvP.

The problem with the Great Vaults is that there’s still an element of randomness there, so you’re not guaranteed to get the high-level gear you want.

This has made the Shadowlands endgame a bit of grind, which is no problem for hardcore WoW players, but was leading to a bit of burnout among the more casual player base and those who don’t get a Vault each week.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Free Character Transfer
Activision-Blizzard
Shadowlands comes with a ton of new content, but if you play enough the endgame has to come sooner or later.

What are Valor Points, and how to use them in Shadowlands

To keep things interesting, Blizzard announced along with the February 9 patch that the Valor Points (VP) currency system would be returning to provide “a more consistent reward for the effort for players who do not receive an item at all” after participating in Raids and other activities.

VP itself is an upper-level currency that’s awarded for PvE encounters, typically raids and heroic dungeons. It was introduced during the Cataclysm expansion (2010) before being removed in Warlords of Draenor (2014).

There is a weekly cap on the amount of Valor you can obtain from completing Mythic+ Dungeons and from Callings. Once you have enough, VP can be used to upgrade any item’s level that drops from Mythic+ Dungeons, depending on your progress.

Shadowlands WoW
Blizzard Entertainment
Shadowlands brings plenty of new dungeons and raids, and hopefully, VP will help keep things fresh in the endgame.

Like we said, with your Valor Points, you can upgrade gear from Mythic Keystone Dungeons, initially with a cap of item level 200, which players can raise to item level 207 by completing all eight Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 5 difficulty or higher.

After this, you’ll be awarded a new “Keystone Explorer” achievement, while the existing “Keystone Conqueror” achievement (for all +10s or higher) will increase the cap to item level 213, and then to item level 220 by completing the “Keystone Master” achievement for all +15s in time.

So, while you might still be rolling for that last bit of gear to complete your set, or just trying to get a certain weapon, Valor Points should allow you to at least get some sort of progression and upgrades as you continue the endgame grind.

All Jump Pad locations on Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 10/Feb/2021 1:38

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Jump Pads are one of the new features included with the new Zombies map Firebase Z and they help you move from one side of the map to the other with ease. Here’s where you can find each pad and where on the map it’ll take you.

Jump Pads are one of Firebase Z’s more interesting feature. While the utility has been featured in one shape or form a couple times throughout Zombies history, this one’s is the most clearly aimed towards traveling quickly throughout the map.

Firebase Z is a pretty big map, meaning you’ll spend a lot of time running from one end of the main playable section to the other. Luckily, the Jump Pads help mitigate that, as they can get you from one side of the map to the other in just a few short seconds, compared to the few minutes that it would take you by walking.

How do the Jump Pads work?

Activision
Jump Pads can help you go from one side of the map to the other in seconds.

Using a Jump Pad in Firebase Z is simple. All you have to do is find one, hold the interact button to pay 500 points, and then you’ll be soaring through the air towards a landing point in no time. There’s no fall damage using this either, so you don’t have to worry about that.

The only caveat to using these pads is that you have to have the end point of the jump pad opened up and the power turned on in order to use it, meaning you can’t just fly into another section of the map for free.

Aside from that, there’s next to no restrictions on how you use these.

Jump Pad locations

Activision
Each Jump Pad costs 500 points.

There are 6 Jump Pads located around Firebase Z and each one will take you to it’s own landing pad. Think of each section of the map as if it were interconnected with each other through these different pads: other than in the dead center of the map, no matter which corner you’re in, you’ll be able to get to another corner.

Luckily, each pad will tell you were you’re going before you put the money in, however, if you ever get confused, here’s an easy breakdown to remember:

  • Jump Pad 1: Located in Jungle Defense, transports you to Scorched Defense
  • Jump Pad 2: Located inside Mission Control, transports you to Jungle Defense
  • Jump Pad 3: Located near Mission Control, transports you to Rocky Defense
  • Jump Pad 4: Located on the second story of Rocky Defense, transports you Jungle Defense
  • Jump Pad 5: Located inside Data Center, transports you to Scorched Defense
  • Jump Pad 6: Inside Jungle Defense, transports you to Rocky Defense

As previously mentioned, unfortunately, there’s no way to get on a Jump Pad on the center of the map, so if you need to go to one of the other sections, you’ll have to walk there.

Otherwise, it’s a great way to get around the map, especially if you’re on a special round and you have to defend one of the sections from invading Zombies, as it’ll get you there in a pinch. And with a guaranteed path from one section to the other, there’s no way you’ll be able to miss your landing.