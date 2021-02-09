Logo
Business

Riot reportedly investigating CEO over gender discrimination allegations

Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:06 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 23:08

by Alan Bernal
riot games lawsuit league of legends valorant
Chris Yunker Flickr

Share

Riot Games

Valorant and League of Legends studio, Riot Games are investigating CEO Nicolo Laurent for gender discrimination and sexual harassment claims after a labor lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Courts.

The pending case was filed by Sharon O’Donnell January 7 in L.A.’s Stanley Mosk Courthouse, with Riot Games and Laurent attached as the two defendants.

O’Donnell was an Executive Assistant at Riot Games in 2017 and worked there until July 2020. She is now suing her former company for lost wages, medical expenses, and general damages related to her employment, outlined in the suit.

During her time at Riot, she claims she would work 10-hour days with many overtimes and weekend hauls dispersed throughout. She’s now seeking recompense for hours that have so far gone unpaid.

Nicolas Laurent Riot Games
William Audureau for Le Monde
CEO Nicolas Laurent is under investigation by Riot Games for sexual discrimination claims.

More directly, the lawsuit also claims “wrongful termination” after O’Donnell was removed from work duties after declining sexual advances by Laurent.

In response to the allegations, Riot Games announced an outside firm will conduct an investigation of the claims and will be handled by a special committee by their Board of Directors.

“Our CEO has pledged his full cooperation and support during this process, and we’re committed to ensuring that all claims are thoroughly explored and appropriately resolved,” a Riot spokesperson told VICE Games.

The company did make it a point to immediately address the claims of wrongful termination. “One subject we can address immediately is the plaintiff’s claim about their separation from Riot. The plaintiff was dismissed from the company over seven months ago based on multiple well-documented complaints from a variety of people. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Complaints against Laurent are directly in line with past investigations and lawsuits against Riot Games that claimed there was a culture of misogyny and sexual discrimination throughout the company.

riot employee walkout discrimination
Kevin_Hitt Twitter
Riot employees walked out on the company in early May 2019.

Over a hundred Riot employees walked out on May 2019 in protest of the company. 1000 female employees settled a gender discrimination lawsuit in December 2019. Riot paid out $10 million to women of the company and promised to work on creating a more inclusive environment.

In a 2020 open letter, Laurent claimed to have put himself on the chopping block asking Riot’s board to fire him if they “hadn’t made enough progress… to significantly reduce any demographic gaps in terms of Rioters’ sentiment and rate of progression” by January 2020.

O’Donnell’s’ inquiry for her July 2020 firing will last for a 12-month period in which investigations by labor commissions will investigate Laurent and Riot Games.

Entertainment

Twitter could get monetization options: tips, subscriptions, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 1:58 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 3:55

by Alan Bernal
twitter
Pixabay

Share

twitter

Twitter is exploring ways to monetize their social platform, as the company wants to expand their revenue stream with new features or subscription options for the site.

According to a Bloomberg report, Twitter Inc. has been wanting to grow the ways it makes money to not be so reliant on advertising. Ideas have been floating for years in the company about ways to integrate premium features and the like.

Though these products aren’t intended to hit the social media site in 2021, more discussions at Twitter are reportedly taking place about the need to expand different options to generate money.

Some of the features that have been talked about range from fees to the Tweetdeck business suite, some kind of subscription, and even ‘tips’ to support people creators, according to ideas on user surveys.

twitter
Twitter
Twitter is still gauging how people would consider to buy into things like a subscription or personalization options.

The ‘tips’ would be a way for people to follow exclusive content, with Twitter taking a piece from the transaction.

There are a ton of features that Twitter users have been advocating to get for years. Everything from an edit button, to more privacy functions, and more. Last year, tech reporter Andrew Roth showed some survey options that also included an “undo send, special badges for profiles and advanced analytics” to gauge people’s interest in possible features.

The idea of a service that lets people block ads for a monthly fee also appeared on that survey. This has been something that’s also been talked about before, but has yet to be incorporated.

One of the easiest integrations could be the ad-free viewing for Twitter users. This would be something that would be of interest to the site’s large mobile user base.

Revenue Product Lead, Bruce Falck, said that they would also consider “unique features and enhanced opportunities for content creation, discovery, and engagement.”

It’s unclear what those possible features might be, though it could be of interest for people who have built large audiences on the platforms.

As Twitter looks to diversify how they bring in revenue, it will be interesting to see how they’ll try to attract new business out of the people currently using their site.